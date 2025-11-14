Patriots Keep Winning Stefon Diggs Decision
The New England Patriots could have gone with anyone when they were in the market for a wide receiver last offseason.
They were reportedly interested in Brandon Aiyuk before he remained in San Francisco. They wanted DK Metcalf, but then he was traded to Pittsburgh. Chris Godwin was offered a major contract, but decided he'd rather stay with Tampa Bay and take a hometown discount.
So when Stefon Diggs seemingly fell into their lap in April, it looked like they were just getting whoever was available. The Houston Texans wideout, coming off an ACL tear, inked a three-year deal to be Drake Maye's top target come the regular season. And top target he blossomed into.
Through the team's first 11 games, Diggs paces New England in targets (72), receptions (59) and yards (659). The former All-Pro has been the Patriots' go-to weapon on underneath routes and crossers between the numbers. In the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets, it was more of the same for Diggs.
He caught nine balls for a team-high 105 yards — good for his third 100-yard performance of the season and the 39th time he's eclipsed that number in his NFL career. A chemistry between a wide receiver and quarterback can take a long time to develop, but for Diggs and Maye, it's been an instant match.
"Those Guys Were Great For Us Tonight"
"That trust was built up probably when I was in middle school when he was playing in the league," Maye said. "It was long ago. Guys like him and Hunter (Henry) and Mack (Hollins), you trust those guys for what they've done in this league. I just try to give them chances, and you know, Stef, and you break a couple of tackles and get in the end zone, but those guys were great for us tonight."
Most young quarterbacks begin to break out of their shells once they get a top-flight pass catcher on the field with them. Jalen Hurts won a Super Bowl with AJ Brown, Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl with Tyreek Hill, Josh Allen — still without a title — used Diggs to round into his now-MVP form.
For Maye, Diggs has become that guy. He hasn't found the end zone as consistently as TreVeyon Henderson (six touchdowns) or Kayshon Boutte (five) have, but his ability to space the field and draw in defenders allows the Patriots' passing offense to chug along.
"It's just football. OTAs, to training camp, to practice throughout the year," Diggs said postgame. "Learning one another and finding those spots and doing what he feels comfortable with and, just doing my job. Obviously you get comfortable over the course of time, but everybody's doing their job."
Diggs has been the best thing that could have happened to Maye's early-career development. Sure, Henry, Hollins and DeMario Douglas are good pieces that the quarterback can throw the ball too. But with a player like Diggs drawing double coverage at time, it's opened up the entire playbook for New England to cruise to it's ninth win in a row.
"Just getting back to rare form and getting to where I want to be physically and mentally," said Diggs, who admitted that his primetime performance doesn't mean more because of last year's injury. "I'm just thankful to be around, man. We got a lot of weapons on offense. So, when I get to make some plays out there – I left one out there, it was a flat, but we still left one out there. Just getting opportunities and wanting to be myself and be another pillar on this team."
That's a mighty strong pillar, that's for sure.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!