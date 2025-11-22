Patriots' Three Keys to Victory vs. Bengals
For the New England Patriots, reaching the tenth victory of the year and improving their win-streak to nine could happen sooner rather than later.
The Patriots (9-2) will hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) at Paycor Stadium; kick-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST, with a win for New England continuing the momentum they've been building all year.
The New England Patriots are 18-10 against the Bengals all-time. Here are three key notes for fans to pay attention to as the Pats look to improve that number to 19-10.
3. Taking Advantage of a Poor Defense
The Bengals enter the matchup with New England with a 3-7 record while also having some of the worst defensive statistics in the NFL. Cincinnati has especially struggled in stopping opponents from moving the ball through the air; they have given up 25 passing touchdowns on the year so far.
Pats quarterback Drake Maye has proven himself as one of the league's elite QBs and has rightfully started to earn plenty of chatter surrounding potential MVP status. It can only be expected the Patriots will heavily rely on the passing game against Cincinnati.
2. Vrabel Utilizing More of His Roster
New head coach Mike Vrabel has led the Patriots on a winning streak of eight games in his first year on the job after inheriting a team that lost 13 games or more in the previous season.
Vrabel is clearly doing something right and has made an instant positive impression on the Patriots after replacing Jerod Mayo — showing fans he's taking New England in an upwards direction. However, while utilizing the talents of Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Mack Hollins is working, there's other talent Vrabel can use.
Efton Chism III has practically only seen action on returns since he was activated, but the Eastern Washington alum is a talented wide receiver who has yet to see a reception. Seeing Vrabel spread the ball around more would be nice, but it's certainly not necessary as he's obviously seeing success doing what he's already doing.
1. Bengals' Missing Players
Pats' fans also need to consider that the Bengals will be without suspended receiver Ja'Marr Chase (who will be serving a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in Cincinnati's Week 11 game at Pittsburgh.
Vrabel and co. will look to take advantage of the missing holes while hopefully improving their 9-2 record to 10-2.
