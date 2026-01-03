Patriots' Drake Maye Gets Impressive Madden Rating Bump

The year of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye continues to get better by the week.

The second-year gunslinger, coming off arguably his best performance as a pro (throwing for five touchdowns in a blowout win over the New York Jets) just got a major boost when it comes to his Madden 26 rating. After starting the season as a 78 overall, the recent video game update bumped him up to a cool 94 overall.

It's a major jump for Maye, and deservingly so. The Patriots captain has become one of the game's most elite players, throwing for over 4,000 yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns en route to the AFC East-best 13-3 record.

His success on the field has led to boosts for his video game character, but has also lended himself to MVP discussions. The betting favorite has been neck-and-neck with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the honor, something the young Maye is proud to call a team award.

Drake Maye Became Much Better In Madden 26

"Just an honor," Maye said. "I’ve told everybody that has said some things in the locker room, ‘It’s us. It’s not just me, it’s us in the locker room.’ It’s really a team deal, I think. They say ‘player,’ but I think wins help that. So obviously, there’s been some great seasons around the league from a lot of players, and it’s an honor, but also at the same time, we’ve got work to do."

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (93) rushes New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Maye has also improved not just his passing game, but the overall way in which he conducts the offense. His ability to move with his legs has opened up a new avenue for New England's offense to move down the field, something his coaching staff has noticed.

"I just think he's getting a lot more comfortable," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "He's knowledgeable. I think it means a lot to him to be able to manage and understand where we're going with the football, and the run game, in the passing game, knowing where he needs to be and where the protection issue may be. And then I think there's trust with the protection at times. I think that there's trust. I think that there's a trust that he can transfer into the pocket. He can also extend."

Now, as the real Maye hopes to lead his team to a Super Bowl, fans can try to do the same with his new and improved Madden version.

