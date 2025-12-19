Patriots Reveal Unique Uniforms for Primetime Ravens Game

The New England Patriots will be embracing the color white under the lights in the upcoming matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

New England announced their ever-awaited uniform combination for Week 16. As the away team in the matchup, the Patriots will be wearing their white jerseys on top of white pants. The Patriots' social media account made the announcement by releasing a photo of defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the threads.

Barmore has 26 total tackles on the year so far and is his fifth year on the Patriots' roster.

Pats' fans have been reacting well to the uniform announcement, with many excited to see the clean look.

Patriots Fans React to White-Out Uniforms for Week 16

Earlier this year, New England fans also reacted well to the release of the Patriots' NFL Rivalries uniforms which included several references to the area of the U.S. the Patriots represent. These were worn during the 27-14 Week 11 win over the New York Jets as well.

These were a part of the NFL's eight new uniforms for the inaugural NFL "Rivalries" cohort.

White under the lights. pic.twitter.com/5KoCMKRsWU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 18, 2025

Back to the upcoming uniforms against Baltimore for Sunday Night Football, fans have been reacting with hints that the Patriots will be increasing their "aura" as a result.

"Not the best uniform the Pats got, but the aura increase over the blueberries will ensure a W," one fan said on X.

"Clean look, fresh vibe. Let’s go," said another.

"Wear white helmets with this," another exclaimed online.

"Best road unis this century," said one fan.

The Ravens will be wearing their black jerseys and purple pants for their game day threads against the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. This marks the first time the Baltimore franchise will wear this particular uniform combination against the Pats, while this marks the first time New England will be wearing all-white against the Ravens.

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New England Patriots react during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

New England will hope to bounce back from a 35-31 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Vrabel will look to eliminate turnovers while in the all-white look.

Barmore has 14.5 sacks on his career in addition to one forced fumble. Quarterback Drake Maye has seen his name in the running for MVP and has thrown for 290 completions this season for a 70.9% completion percentage. He has thrown for 23 touchdowns and ran in for four.

Baltimore enters the matchup with a 7-7 overall record compared to New England's 11-3 record.

