Patriots' Veteran LB Embracing Leadership Role
Through the first eight games of the season, it has been apparent that the New England Patriots defense has not only instituted a new, more aggressive style, but also accepted a new on-field leader: veteran linebacker and team captain Robert Spillane.
After looking a step too slow, and perhaps a bit long-in-the-tooth last season, the Patriots have found greater success in 2025; thanks largely in part to the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, and the inclusion of faster, more compact linebackers to aid in both the pass rush and run defense — headlined by Spillane, whose unique skill set was on full display during the Pats’ 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
Despite once again leading the Pats with 14 total tackles, along with logging two tackles for loss and one game-breaking interception — which helped facilitate the team’s first touchdown drive of the game — Spillane was quick to praise the entire defensive unit for what he called a “complete team” victory.
“We have a room full of guys that view themselves as impact players … game changing players, and that’s where it starts,” Spillane said from his postgame podium. “If you don’t believe that you’re going to be a game changing player, you never will be. We have a room full of guys that want to go out there and make plays, want to help this team win. We’re just going to continue to come together, mesh together, and try to be the best defense we can be.”
Robert Spillane Has a Bit of Mike Vrabel in Him
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018. After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure
Spillane‘s greatest strengths became evident from the start of training camp. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.
”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”
Spillane's Leadership Motivation
Heading into Week 9, Spillane will continue to direct New England's defense on the field, while cultivating his leadership role away from it. Having totaled at least 10 tackles in four games thus far, Spillane is on pace to challenge the franchise record of 10, set by former linebacker — and ex-head coach — Jerod Mayo in 2010 and 2012. Yet, his primary motivation comes from encouraging his teammates to play their respective roles to the best of their ability.
Whether it's absorbing double teams, ripping-off blocks, or making tackles, Spillane is routinely in the right place at the right time — and coincidentally the perfect place to impart his wisdom and counsel to his fellow defenders. While he may be content to share the spotlight, Spillane’s willingness to place the needs of the team ahead of his own makes him New England’s most valuable unsung hero.
“I’m just so proud of how our defense plays,” Spillane said. “How we come to prepare every day. I’m really proud of how our guys work. We got a room full of blue-collar guys that come into work to get better each and every day, whether it’s win, lose, or draw. We’re going to continue to get better each week we get out here.”
