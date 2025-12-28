Patriots vs. Jets Takeaways: Drake Maye Dominance Continues

As the late, great Paul “Ace” Frehley would say, the New England Patriots were clearly caught in the “New York Groove” in Week 17.

Newly-minted Pro Bowl quarterback Drake Maye threw a career-high five touchdown passes before exiting in the third quarter of a game throughout which the Pats remained on cruise control. The Pats scored a touchdown on their first six drives as the club finished the regular season undefeated on the road by dominating the New York Jets 42-10 in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

The 2025 Patriots have now marked the 12th time in NFL history in which a team has gone 8-0 on the road in a season. It is also the third time in franchise history the team has done so, along with 2016 and 2007.

While much excitement has been infused into Patriots Nation with the win, here is a look at five key takeaways from an action-packed afternoon in East Rutherford.

Drake Maye Bolsters MVP Case

If there were any holdouts in giving the Pats’ starter his due as a strong contender for NFL MVP this season, Maye eradicated them with his dazzling performance in Week 17. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft took his place among the game’s current elites by ending his day with 256 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, while completing 90.5% of his passes. In doing so, Maye became the first player in NFL history to have multiple games in a season with 200-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and at least a 90% completion percentage.

Additionally, Maye eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark on the season (4,203 yards), while also earning 30 touchdown passes in 2025. Accordingly, Maye has taken his place among Patriots legend Tom Brady as the first Pats quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns since Brady did so in 2017, as well as the first to throw for over 4,000 passing yards since Brady in 2019.

Stefon Diggs Becomes a Milestone Man

Despite the absences of receivers Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins, New England’s pass-catching arsenal remained as potent as ever, thanks to the efforts of veteran Stefon Diggs. The two-time All-Pro logged six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in Week 17. In the process, he recorded his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. In fact, the Maryland product had earned the feat before the end of the first half.

Diggs became the first Patriot to log five games in which he exceeded the century mark in receiving yards since legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did so in 2015. He was also the first Patriots receiver to do so since Wes Welker accomplished the milestone in 2012. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with an invaluable talent throughout the postseason.



Jaylinn Hawkins is a Three-Time Ball Hawk

Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs throughout the season. Heading into this Week 17 game, he had compiled 69 total tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks. Against the Jets, Hawkins earned the only interception, catching a desperation heave from New York quarterback Brady Cook to earn his third of the season. He also logged a tackle and a pass breakup.

With Hawkins’ pick on Cook, the Patriots now have two players with three interceptions on the year — the other being cornerback Marcus Jones. The last time New England had at least two players with three interceptions in a season was in 2022, when three former Pats accomplished the feat in safeties Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty and cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Efton Chism Becomes a Pro

Chism captured the collective ‘sharp eye’ of Patriots Nation during both training camp and the preseason with his versatile playing style and persistent work ethic. However, a logjam of talent in the slot on offense has meant that Chism has been relegated to healthy, yet inactive status for much of the season. Though he has been active for six games this season, Chism has only seen action as New England’s kick returner.

Much to the delight of Patriots Nation — as well as On SI’s own Jennifer Streeter — that trend changed in Week 17.

As previously mentioned, the absence of both Boutte and Hollins allowed the Patriots to utilize Chism’s talent and tenacity on offense against a weakened Jets pass defense. As such, Maye took advantage of Chism’s agility and strength at the catch point in the intermediate areas of the field. Chism finished the day with two catches for 40 yards, including a 10-yard grab in the third quarter which earned him his first touchdown as a pro receiver.

Patriots Allow 100+ Yards to Jets’ Breece Hall

Just one week removed from allowing 128 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns to Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry, the Pats once again allowed a prolific running back to top the 100-yard rushing mark against their struggling run defense. With their defensive front missing defensive tackle Milton Williams, interior lineman Khyiris Tonga and linebacker Robert Spillane, that task was a tall one. New England will need all three players healthy and ready for the playoffs to help reverse this recent trend.

To be fair, the Jets offense is paced through their run game and offensive line, with Hall entering this matchup having ranked 11th in the NFL with 24 explosive runs. New York was also 17th in the league in run-blocking win rate, with two first-round tackles, Olu Fashanu and 2025 first-rounder Armand Membou. While New York had little success in anything during this matchup with New England, they were able to exploit the Pats’ struggles in defending the run, allowing Hall to rush for 111 yards and the Jets’ only touchdown in Week 17.

