Five Takeaways From Patriots Win Over Buccaneers
The New England Patriots have impressively continued their winning ways against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
The Pats have won their seventh straight game in earning a 28-23 victory over the Bucs, giving New England its longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season. In the process, they have taken control of the AFC East, while entering serious contention for the top playoff spot in the conference.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 16-of-31 passes for 270 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Conversely, Bucs’ signal-caller Baker Mayfield went 28-of-43 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort. Still, the day would belong to a pair of Patriots rookies on offense.
In that vein, here are five key takeaways from the Week 10 action at Raymond James Stadium.
The Patriots are Back!
Despite entering this contest while riding the wave of a six-game winning streak, several NFL analysts looked to Week 10’s game against the 6-2 Buccaneers as the Patriots’ first true test. In other words, this became the “if they can beat the Bucs, they’re for real” game for New England. The Pats not only passed the test, they did so in a hostile environment while facing adversity — some of which was self-inflicted. Nevertheless, New England not only outscored their opponents, they also soundly out-gained the Bucs in total yards, earning 435 to Tampa’s 371.
With the game still very much up-for-grabs in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, Maye threw a potentially momentum-shifting interception into the end zone, as Tampa Bay defensive back Tykee Smith cut off the pass intended for receiver Mack Hollins. Rather than crumble under the pressure, the Pats defense forced the Bucs to turn the ball over on downs, after advancing 50 yards on nine plays. The Pats offense would need just two plays to travel 70 yards, 69 of which came on a game-sealing 69-yard run by Henderson for the touchdown.
Just when you thought they might be out, the Patriots pulled you back in. In the process, they have returned to the top of the national collective consciousness.
Explosive Rookies Make Their Mark
In the absence of veterans Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte, New England turned to a pair of exciting, yet explosive rookies to help pace their offense. Receiver Kyle Williams scored his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from Maye, which was also Maye's longest pass of his career and the longest touchdown of the season for the Patriots. For added effect, Williams was estimated by ESPN’s NextGenStats to have reached a top speed of 21.78 mph on the run after his third career catch.
Fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson's first touchdown run for 55 yards was the longest run of the 2025 season, the longest of Henderson's career and the longest run for the Patriots since Stevenson logged a 64-yard touchdown run against the Washington Commanders in Nov. 2023. Not to be outdone by his teammate, Henderson notched a top speed of 22.01 mph on his scoring run, also per NextGenStats. The Ohio State product’s run was the fastest speed by a rookie this season (Williams is second) and it is the fifth-fastest by a ball carrier in the NFL this year.
While there are still many games to be played — and rookie growing pains to be had — the Patriots new dynamic duo of skill position players proved that they are ready for prime time with their respective performances in Week 10.
Patriots Defense Makes the Big Stop When Needed
For the past quarter century, the Patriots defensive modus operandi became famously known as “bend, don’t break.” While the type of defense played under both Vrabel and de facto play-caller Zack Kuhr has evolved beyond the Belichickian philosophy for the Pats’ prevention of points, New England once again did not break when tested at its biggest moment.
Clinging to a somewhat precarious 23-16 lead with just over three minutes to play in the game, the Patriots defense came through in crunch time by delivering perhaps their biggest stop of the season. On 3rd-and-3 following the two-minute warning, tight coverage by cornerback Christian Gonzalez facilitated safety Craig Woodson to earn a hit on Mayfield, which forced an incompletion. The Pats completed the stop on the ensuing 4th-and-3 in which linebacker K’Lavon Chiasson, defensive tackle Milton Williams and safety Jaylinn Hawkins swarmed Tampa’s quarterback to turn toe ball over on downs.
While New England’s offensive will deservedly earn most of the highlights from Week 10, this defensive stand played an equally integral role in bringing the Patriots to victory.
Terrell Jennings Injury Could be ‘One to Watch’
Running back Terrell Jennings suffered a knee injury in the first half and was ruled out after halftime. Jennings, an undrafted second-year pro who was recently elevated from the practice squad, carried four times for 5 yards before his injury. The 24-year-old was coming off the heaviest workload of his NFL career, having rushed 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Patriots are clearly hoping for the best when it comes to Jennings’ long-term prognosis, his missing time for any period could be problematic for the club as it heads toward an inevitable postseason run. The Pats were already were playing without injured starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed his second straight game with a toe issue. Veteran Antonio Gibson has been out since he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5.
With the Patriots choosing not to add a veteran rusher at the trade deadline, the Pats may need to rely heavily on scout teamer D’Ernest Johnson, who saw an increased workload on offense with both Jennings and Henderson bursting injuries throughout the day.
Pats Defense Still Struggling to Shut Down Skill Positions
The Patriots ultimately ended their streak of not allowing an opponents’ running back to rush for 50 or greater yards by allowing 53 yards on nine carries to Buccaneers’ rusher Sean Tucker. In addition, Tampa’s Rachaad White gained 38 yards on 10 carries. Still, New England’s run defense remains among the league’s most formidable units and should be praised for an overall solid effort during mixed weather conditions in Week 10.
New England’s dose of proverbial kryptonite was provided by receiver Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Otto’s. The Bucs’ top receiver caught six passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. While he found sporadic success when matched in man coverage with Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Egbuka proved to be a nightmarish matchup for the Pats — with the Ohio State product providing Mayfield with his most potent weapon. Additionally, New England’s secondary continues to experience coverage mismatches with tight ends, as Otton caught nine passes for 82 yards.
