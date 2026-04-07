Patriots Draft Preview: Bringing In Off-Ball LB Is Certain

Changes at the linebacker position were made this past offseason. The New England Patriots -- releasing Jahlani Tavai and not tendering Jack Gibbens -- are now in the market for a new face in the linebacker room.

The Patriots got solid play from their linebackers in 2025, but it's a good year to want more.

"We'd like to to maybe address that in the draft," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Combine, "It looks like a good year at linebacker as well. But we are happy with the group that we have," Wolf said. "It's an area where we have a lot of kind of different pieces and the defensive staff was able to try to maximize that for us."

Here's the eighth installment of the Patriots On SI Positional Draft Preview, where we look at some potential linebackers that could come to New England this month, as well as some of the current players expected to step up in 2026.

Current Depth Chart:

Robert Spillane, who was named a captain in his first season in New England, led the team in tackles (97 total) last year. His ability to wrap up ball carriers and control the middle of the field was an impressive part of last season's defensive showings, and it will only continue in 2026.

When Spillane couldn't go last year, it was Gibbens who stepped up in his place. Instead, Christian Elliss will continue to get an uptick in defensive snaps. The hard-hitting linebacker had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025, setting him up for more opportunities.

The other players currently rostered include just Otis Reese, Chad Muma, KJ Britt and Amari Gainer. That group is projected to impact special teams more than defense, making an addition at the position that much more critical. The Patriots recently released Marte Mapu, only highlighting the fact that changes are coming.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Top Prospects:

There's not a single player in this draft class more suited for a Mike Vrabel-led defense than Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. Fit with a 1970s-type mustache, the Red Raiders captain is a hard hitter with smart instincts in coverage.

Rodriguez would be a steal for any team at his projected slot near the late second/early third rounds, but would slide in nicely next to Spillane in New England. He mentioned Spillane as a player he watches at the NFL Combine, and could easily be a longterm piece for the Patriots' defense.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) gets into position during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He's not the only good fit at the position. Cincinnati's Jake Golday, Missouri's Josiah Trotter, TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Oregon's Bryce Bettcher are all day two prospects that could play at a high level for the Patriots.

If New England decides to wait for a linebacker instead of spending a high draft pick on one, keep an eye out for Wade Woodaz. The Patriots met with the Clemson prospect at his pro day, and he's a fantastic player to help clog running lanes.

Final Pick Prediction:

Rodriguez just feels like a Patriots pick, and someone that could endear himself to Vrabel and the New England fanbase. If he's still sitting on the board at 63, he'll be the pick without a doubt.

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