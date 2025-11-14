Patriots Rookie RB Scores Two TDs in Lead Over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the New York Jets in a Week 11 showdown at Gillette Stadium in prime time.
A win this week against Jets will improve the Patriots’ record to 9-2 and their first winning season since 2021 when they finished with a 10-7 record. The Patriots have started with a 9-2 record or better nine times in team history: 2007 (11-0), 2019, 2015 and 2004 (10-1) and 2017, 2016, 2014, 2010 and 2003 (9-2).
The Pats and Jets have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 14-of-16 passes for 140 yards thus far, with the Patriots set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Foxborough, where the Pats hold a 14-7 lead.
First Quarter: Jets Long Drive Dictates Tempo
Much to the chagrin of the Foxborough Faithful in attendance, the Jets struck first by scoring on their opening drive. Quarterback Justin Fields led his offense 72 yards on 14 plays — 11 of which came via their ground game. Fields completed both of his passes for 16 yards, while running the ball five times for 28 yards. Jets top rusher Breece Hall also contributed 17 yards on four carries. Fields capped the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown, giving New York an early 7-0 lead.
Second Quarter: All Aboard the TreVeyon Train
While New England used the remainder of the first quarter to forge their own lengthy first drive, they would not find their way to the end zone until the start of the second quarter. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson took center stage in New England’s running game, carrying the ball seven times for 27 yards. The Ohio State product ultimately finished the drive with a seven-yard run in which he refused to fall before the goal line. Henderson’s touchdown evened the score at 7-7.
After a strong defensive stand which forced the Jets to punt, Maye and the offense made the most of their second drive on offense. The Pats starter connected with tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Mack Hollins for a pair of gains each, highlighted by a 23-yarder to Henry. The Pats concluded the drive with another seven-yard rushing score, giving the Pats their first lead of the night at 14-4.
The Pats were determined to make it a trifecta of scoring to close the half, and took that initiative down to the last seconds of the second quarter. Maye led his team 15 yards on four plays — just enough to give rookie kicker Andres Borregales the chance to connect on a 45-yard field goal. Unfortunately, Borregales was unable to convert, leaving the Pats with a 14-7 lead.
