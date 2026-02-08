Young DT Reveals Mike Vrabel's Impact on Patriots' Defense

He won't be playing in Super Bowl LX, but New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been through some ups and downs to get to this point.

Originally signed by the Patriots ahead of the 2022 season, Pharms has been a mainstay in the organization -- either on the active roster or the practice squad. This year, he played in three games before being released and re-signed to the practice squad. He's played for three different head coaches in New England, and is just soaking up the entire experience.

"It’s a surreal feeling," Pharms told The Stockton Record. "As I sit here in my hotel room and look at the stadium, the crazy part is it still hasn’t fully hit that I’ll be a part of this game. I feel like once I get in the stadium, my feet touch the grass and the national anthem plays, everything will kick off and it’ll fully hit. With all the gear I’ve gotten, the photos we’ve taken and the practices we’ve had, it still feels like another preparation week — just on another level. I see the logos everywhere, but it still hasn’t fully hit me."

As a practice squad player, Pharms isn't left out of any of the festivities. Just like the Patriots on the active roster, he practices and goes through the media circus that is the Super Bowl. During the downtime, he's also been able to enjoy all the events that come with the big stage.

"Spending time with my family," Pharms said about what he's enjoyed the most so far. "We’ve been doing all the Super Bowl events — wife, kids, moms, brothers and sister. Just enjoying this time."

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

So what's different from the 2025 Patriots than the teams he played on under Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo? Pharms says it all starts with the head coach.

"(Mike) Vrabel has brought a new identity to this team," he said. "He’s made us closer. He’s made us more connected, and he holds everybody accountable. We talked about it today in our meeting. We just feel connected and feel like a real team."

Pharms Has Been In New England For Four Seasons

This season, Pharms recorded three tackles -- including one tackle for loss. But the entire Patriots front seven has flipped from seasons past. Free agent signings in K'Lavon Chaisson, Harold Landry, Khyiris Tonga and Milton Wiliams have bolstered New England's ability to control the line of scrimmage.

Pharms says their willingness to be unselfish has gotten them a win away from a Super Bowl championship.

"We’ve got guys who play multiple positions. We’ve got guys who do special teams on top of defense. We all just trust each other," he said. "Everybody knows exactly where they need to be, and we all know our jobs. You don’t have to worry about doing somebody else’s job, because you can trust that person is going to do theirs."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!