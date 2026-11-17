In the wake of the New England Patriots losing Drake Maye to an ankle injury and the Los Angeles Chargers' 1-8 record, the NFL is stepping in to make a change to their Week 12 schedule.

The league announced Tuesday that they're flexing the Patriots vs. Chargers game, scheduled for Sunday Night Football, to a 4:05 p.m. start on CBS. The primetime game will instead be replaced by the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. that day.

The Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game moves from 4:05 p.m. to 1 p.m. as a result.

Tuesday was the deadline for the league to reschedule the Week 12 games, and because of Maye's injury, moving the Patriots out of a national audience became an easy choice.

Heading into the season, the Patriots going on the road to face the Chargers felt like a great matchup. Two teams that made the postseason season ago with young quarterbacks leading the way was a great pick for a pre-playoff push game. In the AFC Wild Card game last year, the Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 in a defensive slugfest.

Instead, the seasons of both New England and Los Angeles have fallen apart.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) celebrates a tackle during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye got sacked in the team's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 and subsequently fractured his ankle on the play. Now with the Patriots rolling with Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton under center, the Patriots don't seem like an exciting product as they sit at 5-5.

The Chargers came into the year with high expectations, hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike MacDonald to be their new offensive coordinator. That decision backfired, as the Chargers are currently in possession of the NFL's worst record. They picked up their first win of the year last night on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the league scheduling games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday of Week 12, finding a good replacement for Sunday Night Football was going to be tricky. The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks would have been a good replacement, but it was unlikely that FOX would have given that matchup up.

This removes the Patriots out of what would have been at least three more primetime games this season. They're currently scheduled to host the Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 and travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 on Monday Night Football.

Browns/Raiders Take Over On SNF

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Patriots' game against the Chargers has fallen out of favor with a national audience, one big storyline elsewhere has made the new SNF game a bigger deal.

With the Raiders trading away Kirk Cousins at the deadline and having first overall pick Fernando Mendoza step up last week, it's an opportunity for the league to showcase a young star who scored his first-career touchdown in his first start last game.

On the other side are the Browns, who are currently in control of the AFC's seventh seed after beating the Houston Texans a week ago. Deshaun Watson has come back and played really good football and right now, the Browns are one spot ahead of the Patriots in the conference standings.

The Patriots aren't in action this week, but will look to try and beat the Chargers to get back over .500 — this time during the afternoon instead of the evening.

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