Patriots Captain Moves Up On Franchise's All-Time Interception Leaderboards

There weren't many positive takeaways from the New England Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Everything seemed to be a negative, from the offense's three turnovers to the defense not being able to stop a nose bleed.

One positive came out of the crushing defeat.

Cornerback Marcus Jones, often cited as the team's most dynamic player on the field, picked off Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. The pass fell right into Jones' hands after a fantastic tip from safety Jaylen Reed, and it helped swing the tides (very briefly) into New England's favor.

Obviously, that didn't last. However, Jones did move up on the franchise's all time interception leaderboards. That interception, his first of the season, was good for his seventh since joining the Patriots in 2022. That moves him into a tie for 21st most, alongside former cornerbacks Terrell Buckley and Tyrone Poole. He also added to his total, which is the most by any current Patriot.

Jones Stood Out vs. Jaguars This Week:

The 27-year-old Jones returned the pick 12 yards, and it gave the Patriots their third takeaway in two games. Jones also finished with four total tackles and a team-high three pass breakups.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (31) wraps up with New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones finished the game with three receptions allowed on five targets. One of those was a touchdown to Parker Washington, in which the cornerback was flagged for pass interference. He also allowed a 75.4 passer rating to Trevor Lawrence, who had himself a big game.

"Jacksonville was just a better team today," he said. "At the end of the day, you know, we're gonna get it corrected. It's a week-to-week league when it comes down to it, we didn't get the job done, so we'll get back into the lab and do what we need to do."

Jones, drafted in the fourth round back in 2022, has turned into one of the Patriots' best players. He was voted a captain back-to-back seasons, has been named an All-Pro for his returning skills and ranks among the top of the NFL's slot corners. This interception — although blanketed by the loss — helped show why the team rewarded him with a three-year, $36 million extension last October.

The Patriots will look to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills next week. In his career, Jones has one career interception against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, coming in Week 5 of last season.

If he grabs his eighth interception, he'll move up and tie Malcolm Butler, Rodney Harrison, Fred Bruney, James Sanders and Tom Hennessey.

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