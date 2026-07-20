What I'm Watching Closest During Patriots Training Camp (And Why You Should Too)

The New England Patriots are returning to the practice fields this week for the start of their 2026 training camp schedule, and it will be the first time the rabid fanbase in Foxboro will get to lay eyes on the defending AFC champions.

It will also be the first time since mandatory minicamp that reporters and members of the media will be in attendance. After spending all spring talking about the team's free agent moves, trades and their big crop of incoming rookies, the real tests will be begin this summer.

So what should you keep an eye out for at one of the Patriots' 13 free-to-attend practices on the fields next to Gillette Stadium?

Here are a few things I have bookmarked in my mind as things to monitor as Patriots training camp kicks off this weekend, and what it could mean for the team this season.

Can Drake Maye's Accuracy Carry Into Training Camp?

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maye was outstanding during the non-padded practices. Leading the offense with a command and a confidence, the quarterback was firing on all cylinders in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Now, of course, it's without the pads on and without any real contact. How much stock should we really take in his impressive start to 2026?

It depends on how he looks to open up training camp. The team helped him out a lot in the offseason, bringing in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs at wide receiver. He already formed a budding connection with both of those players in the spring, and met with Brown in North Carolina during the dead part of the offseason.

Watch how Maye looks under center this summer. We all know the talent he showed last year, but there's a real chance he's even better in his third season. That will all start on the practice fields.

Does A.J. Brown Earn His "WR1" Reputation?

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Brown first arrived in New England, despite his larger-than-life personality as a wideout, hid in the back of the positional drill lines. Why? He said he felt like he needed to earn his spot.

The former All-Pro receiver is right, to an extend. But we all know his spot as the team's top option is very much secured. The Patriots sent away a first round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire him in June, and expect him to be just as good as he was in the NFC East.

Brown eventually took the first reps in minicamp, and shined as a trusty receiver for Maye on the starting offense. It's starting to feel like he's beginning to truly earn that trust of his quarterback as the WR1, but what will his practice output look like? Brown will be the team's best receiver, that's without question. What I'll be watching out for is if he play in practice matches what the team wants on Sundays.

How Much Does Christian Gonzalez Practice?

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Up for a massive contract, the superstar cornerback didn't show up to voluntary workouts. Once the mandatory sessions came up, Gonzalez was present, but didn't participate in any on-field reps. There really isn't reason for Gonzalez to risk any injury without a new contract in place, and there hasn't been any traction on a deal yet.

So what does his summer look like?

It's pretty straightforward. Get a contract done (one that will likely reset the market for cornerbacks across the NFL) and Gonzalez plays. If no deal is in place, it's easy to assume that the 23-year-old will remain on the sideline to begin camp. There isn't any ill-will from either side, and both have been open about keeping him on the roster for the long haul. But Gonzalez's finances will dictate if you see No. 0 running onto the field each day.

Which Rookies Pop In First Weekend?

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jacob Rizy (64) warms up during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw some good showings from the rookies in the spring, including first rounder Caleb Lomu and linebacker Khalil Jacobs. But training camp is where their money will be made and if any of the UDFAs can earn the admiration of the fanbase.

For some players, including quarterback Behren Morton, these first days will be good indicators for how they look without pads. Receivers can get work in on their route running, while cornerbacks, like Karon Prunty, can nail down their coverages.

The rest of the rookie class will be helped out once pads come on. It's hard to predict how the offensive line actually performs without them on. Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery, the two running backs fighting for a spot on the team, will get a larger role as pas protectors. Hard-hitting safety Peter Manuma can build on an impressive rookie minicamp.

Rookies are set to report for the week on June 21, with the veterans arriving on June 24. All of these questions won't be answered on the first day of training camp, but if the Patriots can get some answers at some point this summer, it could be another successful year in New England.

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