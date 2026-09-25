Patriots Place Rookie Edge Rusher on IR, Open Up Roster Spot

The New England Patriots suffered a few injuries over the past week at their edge rusher position, and now one of those players will be out for an extended period of time.

The team announced that seventh-round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Hutchins, who the Patriots drafted out of Boston College with their final pick in the draft, will now be out for at least the next four games.

Hutchins was previously ruled out for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with veteran Dre'Mont Jones (who suffered a shoulder injury in last week's win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers).

The Patriots also announced that tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) and safety Craig Woodson (shoulder) are questionable. Hutchins didn't participate in any of the team's three practices this week, though he was spotted in the locker room in good spirits.

The 23-year-old edge rusher played in both of the team's first two games of the season — primarily on special teams — and recorded three assisted tackles. Last week, after Jones went down with an injury, Hutchins, Gabe Jacas and Elijah Ponder all stepped up in his place.

Xavier Holmes and Benton Whitley are the edge rushers on the practice squad.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins (45) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's The Fallout From This Move:

Hutchins played 16 snaps last week on defense and nine on special teams. The 6-foot-3 rookie was mainly used as a rotational player in a group that was pretty thin going into the regular season. He has quickness and a versatility to his game that was a big part of the team's defensive depth all summer.

Without both Jones and Hutchins on the field, that puts a lot more pressure on Jacas — who picked off Aaron Rodgers a week ago. The team also signed Jose Ramirez off of the practice squad to help plug up that hole.

"I think the role was really about the same," Mike Vrabel said Friday about Jacas' elevated role this week with his position mates out. "Everybody’s preparing as a starter. I think the snap count’s however it comes out. I think he just continues to improve. He’s very coachable, he wants to do a great job, he wants to continue to improve. This is his third NFL game, and there’s going to be things that are new for him.

"But I think you could see things that we correct from one week to the next. I think that really shows up. That’s all you can ask for. Whatever you’re coaching, things that you want him to get fixed. He’s very conscientious about getting them fixed and that they translate to the next week."

Hutchins is now the 16th player the Patriots have placed on injured reserve this season, and the third this week (they placed guard Mike Onwenu and safety Dell Pettus on the list with ankle injuries).

The first game back that Hutchins could possibly play in would be Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. The Patriots now have one open roster spot.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!