Patriots Legend Likes Crowded WR Room, And Here's Why He’s Right

For the New England Patriots, the wide receiver room that could potentially be up to seven players this season could be bit crowded, but opposing teams could see it as a very real threat.

Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver Troy Brown spent his entire 15-year playing career (1993-2007) with New England, before returning as an assistant coach. He retired as the team's all-time leading receiver with 557 career receptions and as the team's all-time leading punt returner with 252 career returns. Speaking to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Brown spoke his mind about how the Patriots' crowded room could work to their advantage.

"Seven is a nice number when all the guys can play," Brown said. "When you have a room like that, most of the good ones know when they come in for training camp they have to turn it up. So, it could create a whole another beast in that room."

This past offseason, the Patriots brought in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to join a wide receiver room that already includes Mack Hollins Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and DeMario Douglas. Troy Brown believes that that this number had help rise the competitive nature on the roster, eerily similar to when the Patriots had seven wideouts on their 2007 squad.

He said that a crowded recieving room creates a mindset that every player is fighting to earn every route, catch and touchdown.

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots receiver Troy Brown (80) reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

Troy Brown Says Crowded WR Room Is A Plus

"It's the mindset, 'I can't afford to not make this play. I can't afford not to know what to do. I can't afford to miss that block or not be a special teams player,'" he said. "Because that could be the difference to me being here, or not being here. The intensity of the competition in the room, it's going to make that group better players at the end of camp, and you're giving Drake Maye — who I think is a very, very good quarterback — an opportunity to spread the ball around to good players."

Thanks to the seven wide receivers on New England's 2007 roster (Troy Brown, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Jabar Gaffney, Donte' Stallworth, Kelley Washington and Chad Jackson), the Patriots became the first franchise to achieve a perfect 16-0 regular-season record since the league expanded its schedule in 1978.

The deep wide receiver unit played a massive role in this success, helping quarterback Tom Brady winning NFL MVP pass for over 4,800 yards and setting a then-record 50 passing touchdowns.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) looks on during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The current combination of wide receivers for New England has the potential to recreate this dynamic in 2026 for Maye. While the Patriots posses already-established talent with A.J. Brown, Doubs and Hollins, they also possess young talent that includes Douglas, Williams, Chism and four undrafted players.

Keeping as many of these players on the roster as possible could be just what the doctor ordered for New England's offense.

Recreating a receiving situation from 2007 is definitely in the cards for the Patriots. Though there's been rumors about potentially dealing Boutte, the room remains packed to the brim for now, and that's a goo thing."

New England and head coach Mike Vrabel could, and should, take advantage of a stacked wide receiver room.

"For Drake, (A.J. Brown)'s a guy he can have confidence throwing to, which means a lot to a quarterback," Troy Brown said. "And they have a chance to build on that chemistry together more than just one year. They could keep going together for the next four to five years."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!