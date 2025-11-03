Patriots Provide Kayshon Boutte Injury Update
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of one of their most improved players for the time being.
Receiver Kayshon Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, will be absent from the practice fields to begin their Week 10 preparations for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 9. Boutte, as confirmed by head coach Mike Vrabel, will be evaluated on a daily basis, with an updated status expected to be revealed later in the week.
“Kayshon’s going to be day-to-day,” Vrabel said. “I don’t see him practicing early in the week. We’ll see where that goes late in the week.”
Kayshon Boutte Injury Status Revealed
The Pats eventually ruled Boutte out for the remainder of the contest after he left the game in the first half and did not return. At the time of Boutte’s injury, the Pats held a 21-14 lead over the Falcons, with fellow wideouts DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs having contributed touchdown catches respectively. Rookie Kyle Williams took on the majority of the offensive snaps typically reserved for Boutte in the second half.
Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target.
While Boutte’s on-field skills and athleticism are largely the reason for his resurgence, the determination with which he approaches each game has played a significant role in his success. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Boutte’s communication skills as a key factor in his growth as a pro-level receiver, as well as a teammate.
Patriots Offense Will Miss Kayshon Boutte
After being used sporadically over the course of his first two seasons, Boutte has already logged two games above 90 yards receiving this year — the most recent of which occurring in the Pats’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints (93 yards, two touchdowns) and the other coming during New England’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders where he compiled 103. Though his statistical totals may not place him among the league leaders this season, they demonstrate the wideout’s continued to improvement.
Boutte spent much of the offseason embroiled in both trade and release rumors. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old competed against such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Still, Boutte proved himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted weapons during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future.
