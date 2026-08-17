Patriots Preseason Week 1 Snap Counts: Who Played the Most?

Most of the starters didn't play when the New England Patriots took on the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. So it was up to most of the fringe roster players to play in the 13-13 tie at Gillette Stadium.

It's hard to get excited for preseason football, especially for the casual fan. But there's a lot you can learn from taking a peek at the weekly snap count. For Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff, it could help them decide who'll remain on the 53-man roster three weeks from now.

Here's how many snaps each Patriots player suited up for on Thursday, and a few takeaways from all three phases of the game.

Offensive Snap Count:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) runs the ball after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters:

OG James Hudson - 60 Snaps, 82%

OG Andrew Rupcich - 58 Snaps, 79%

QB Tommy DeVito - 43 Snaps, 59%

OT Marcus Bryant - 43 Snaps, 59%

OT Caleb Lomu - 43 Snaps, 59%

TE Eli Raridon - 39 Snaps, 53%

RB Jam Miller - 22 Snaps, 30%

C Ben Brown - 18 Snaps, 25%

WR Kayshon Boutte - 16 Snaps, 22%

TE Tanner Arkin - 16 Snaps, 22%

WR Mack Hollins - 13 Snaps, 18%

Reserves:

C Jacob Rizy - 55 Snaps, 75%

WR Nick DeGennaro - 46 Snaps, 63%

RB Lan Larison - 41 Snaps, 56%

WR Efton Chism III - 32 Snaps, 44%

QB Behren Morton - 30 Snaps, 41%

OT Dametrious Crownover - 30 Snaps, 41%

OG Mehki Butler - 30 Snaps, 41%

WR Kobe Prentice - 27 Snaps, 37%

WR Kyle Williams - 26 Snaps, 36%

WR Cameron Dorner - 23 Snaps, 32%

TE Jack Westover - 23 Snaps, 32%

WR Tejhaun Palmer - 19 Snaps, 26%

OG JonDarius Morgan - 15 Snaps, 21%

OT Lorenz Metz - 13 Snaps, 18%

TE C.J. Dippre - 9 Snaps, 12%

RB Hassan Haskins - 5 Snaps, 7%

RB JaMycal Hasty - 5 Snaps, 7%

TE Mitch Van Vooren - 3 Snaps, 4%

Each quarterback got their own half under center, and both Larison and Miller took the lion's share in the backfield. There was a lot more mixing and matching at wide receiver, where eight different players got onto the field. The major takeaway from this side of the ball? The increased roles of both Rizy and Butler, who came in to replace the injured Brown and Rupcich, respectively.

Defensive Snap Count:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots fullback Reggie Gilliam (44) linebacker Khalil Jacobs (59) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Ulysses Bentley IV (37) short of the goal line during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters:

CB Karon Prunty - 40 Snaps, 62%

DT Eric Gregory - 30 Snaps, 46%

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins - 29 Snaps, 45%

S Mike Brown - 28 Snaps, 43%

LB Chad Muma - 27 Snaps, 42%

S Dell Pettus - 27 Snaps, 42%

S John Saunders Jr. - 27 Snaps, 42%

DT Joshua Farmer - 25 Snaps, 38%

EDGE Gabe Jacas - 25 Snaps, 38%

LB K.J. Britt - 14 Snaps, 22%

CB Kindle Vildor - 8 Snaps, 12%

Reserves:

LB Khalil Jacobs - 50 Snaps, 77%

EDGE Bradyn Swinson - 38 Snaps, 58%

CB Channing Canada - 32 Snaps, 49%

CB Brandon Crossley - 32 Snaps, 49%

S Peter Manuma - 32 Snaps, 49%

CB Kobee Minor - 28 Snaps, 43%

LB Namdi Obiazor - 27 Snaps, 42%

DT Isaiah Iton - 24 Snaps, 37%

DT Leonard Taylor III - 23 Snaps, 35%

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. - 23 Snaps, 35%

CB Kenneth Harris - 22 Snaps, 34%

S Eric Butler - 22 Snaps, 34%

LB Amari Gainer - 21 Snaps, 32%

CB Marcellas Dial - 21 Snaps, 32%

EDGE Jesse Luketa - 17 Snaps, 26%

DT Casey Rogers - 15 Snaps, 23%

LB Riley Wilson - 8 Snaps, 12%

It was a good day for plenty of defensive players. Jacobs, Swinson, Crossley, Saunders and Britt all were productive when they got their shot. Four turnovers (interceptions from Vildor, Saunders and forced fumbles by Pharms, Britt) helped give the Patriots some hope when it comes to taking the football away. One thing that surprised me was the lack of defensive snaps for both Luketa and Dial, two players who could find spots on the roster if things fall in the right place for them.

Special Teams Snap Count:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Bradyn Swinson - 12 Snaps, 44%

EDGE Gabe Jacas - 12 Snaps, 44%

LS Niko Lalos - 12 Snaps, 44%

P Bryce Baringer - 12 Snaps, 44%

TE C.J. Dippre - 11 Snaps, 41%

LB Khalil Jacobs - 11 Snaps, 41%

CB Channing Canada - 11 Snaps, 41%

CB Karon Prunty - 10 Snaps, 37%

K Andy Borregales - 10 Snaps, 37%

S Peter Manuma - 9 Snaps, 33%

S Mike Brown - 9 Snaps, 33%

S John Saunders Jr. - 9 Snaps, 33%

CB Marcellas Dial - 9 Snaps, 33%

TE Tanner Arkin - 8 Snaps, 30%

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins - 8 Snaps, 30%

LB Namdi Obiazor - 8 Snaps, 30%

LB Riley Wilson - 8 Snaps, 30%

S Dell Pettus - 7 Snaps, 26%

EDGE Jesse Luketa - 7 Snaps, 26%

OG James Hudson - 6 Snaps, 22%

C Jacob Rizy - 6 Snaps, 22%

OT Marcus Bryant - 6 Snaps, 22%

RB Lan Larison - 6 Snaps, 22%

CB Kobee Minor - 6 Snaps, 22%

OT Dametrious Crownover - 5 Snaps, 19%

TE Jack Westover - 5 Snaps, 19%

RB Jam Miller - 5 Snaps, 19%

DT Leonard Taylor III - 5 Snaps, 19%

CB Kenneth Harris - 5 Snaps, 19%

LB K.J. Britt - 5 Snaps, 19%

OG Andrew Rupcich - 4 Snaps, 15%

WR Kobe Prentice - 4 Snaps, 15%

RB Hassan Haskins - 4 Snaps, 15%

CB Brandon Crossley - 4 Snaps, 15%

DT Eric Gregory - 4 Snaps, 15%

LB Chad Muma - 4 Snaps, 15%

OT Caleb Lomu - 3 Snaps, 11%

OG Mehki Butler - 3 Snaps, 11%

WR Tejhaun Palmer - 3 Snaps, 11%

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. - 3 Snaps, 11%

LB Amari Gainer - 3 Snaps, 11%

TE Mitch Van Vooren - 2 Snaps, 7%

DT Joshua Farmer - 2 Snaps, 7%

S Eric Butler - 2 Snaps, 7%

CB Kindle Vildor - 2 Snaps, 7%

WR Nick DeGennaro - 1 Snap, 4%

TE Eli Raridon - 1 Snap, 4%

WR Kyle Williams - 1 Snap, 4%

WR Cameron Dorner - 1 Snap, 4%

C Ben Brown - 1 Snap, 4%

OG JonDarius Morgan - 1 Snap, 4%

OT Lorenz Metz - 1 Snap, 4%

This is going to be the primary way that most roster bubble players end up making the roster. If you're able to help on special teams, the Patriots will be able to find a way to plug you into the lineup. With that being said, it wasn't the greatest night for special teams. Borregales missed three field goals and kick return wasn't as sharp as you'd like it to be. But DeGennaro (kick return), Larison (kick return) and Prentice (punt return) each held their own with the ball in their hands.

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