Turnovers Lead The Way As Patriots Lead Colts at Halftime

FOXBORO --- The first 30 minutes of New England Patriots preseason football in 2026 has come and gone, with the team taking a 10-7 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's everything you need to know from the first half of action.

First Quarter:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (26) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England capped off its first drive of the night with a 40-yard field goal by Andy Borregales. With Tommy DeVito under center, the Patriots' offense got down to Indianapolis' 21-yard line thanks in part to four Jam Miller rushes and a pair of defensive pass interference calls.

Skill position starters included Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins at wide receiver, Eli Raridon and Tanner Arkin at tight end, plus Miller at running back.

While the Colts drove down to the Patriots' 33-yard line after four plays of their opening drive, cornerback Kindle Vildor caught a bobbled pass from wide receiver Coleman Owen to regain possession for New England.

Each offense sputtered on the following three drives. While New England had big gains to Eli Raridon and Lan Larison on its third series of the game, the plays were brought back by respective penalties on Caleb Lomu and Efton Chism III. That drive was capped off by a 56-yard field goal attempt wide left by Borregales.

Second Quarter:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) intercepts a pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (9) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Colts drove to the Patriots' one-yard line on the opening drive of the second quarter, the tides quickly changed. Indianapolis running back Seth McGowan took a goal line carry and had the ball stripped by safety John Saunders Jr. Safety Dell Pettus recovered the loose ball.

Although the Patriots' offense followed the fumble recovery up with a three-and-out, the defense had its back. Linebacker K.J. Britt knocked the ball loose from a scrambling Anthony Richardson and defensive tackle Isaiah Iton fell on top of it.

After the forced turnover, New England's offense drove downfield despite playing some sloppy football, including a James Hudson III illegal man downfield penalty wiping out a 48-yard gain to Cameron Dorner.

Even still, chunk plays by Dorner, Chism and Miller got the Patriots into the redzone. DeVito then hit Kyle Williams from 12-yards out for a touchdown to put New England ahead 10-0.

The Colts, however, bounced back in swift fashion. Indianapolis drove downfield in under three minutes, capping off a seven-play 69-yard drive with a goal line keeper by Richardson.

Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) runs the ball after making a catch during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unsuccessful two-minute drills by both teams capped off the half.

Injury Update:

Eight players did not suit up for the Patriots. LS Julian Ashby, DT Christian Barmore, WR Kyle Dixon, LB Christian Elliss, CB Christian Gonzalez, OLB Harold Landry III (physically unable to perform list), S Brenden Schooler (non-football injury list) and CB Charles Woods.

Elliss is the sole unexpected absence, as he is yet to miss a training camp practice. Most notably, despite being in the midst of contract negotiations with New England, Gonzalez missing time is not associated with a potential dispute, per Mike Vrabel.

"Everybody that was healthy practiced (on Tuesday)," Vrabel said pregame on 98.5 The Sports Hub when asked about the cornerback absences. "We didn't deem them healthy enough to go out there and participate. When they're ready, they'll be back out there."



Aug 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (left) speaks to New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (right) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlton Davis III, who Vrabel said last Friday was not expected to be healthy enough to play this week, is in full uniform.

Ben Brown, a top backup on the interior offensive line, had to be helped off the field by trainers toward the end of the first quarter. After a quick visit in the blue medical tent, he headed to the locker room.

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) warms up before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the Numbers:

Tommy DeVito: 13/22 passing, 138 yards, touchdown.

Kyle Williams: Two receptions, 37 yards, touchdown.

Jam Miller: 12 carries, 47 yards.

Lan Larison: Four carries, zero rushing yards, four receptions, 31 receiving yards.

Mack Hollins: Two receptions, 31 yards.

Efton Chism III: Three receptions, 21 yards.

Cameron Dorner: One reception, 17 yards.

Isaiah Iton: Fumble recovery.

K.J. Britt: Three tackles, forced fumble.

Kindle Vildor: One tackle, interception.

Channing Canada: Five tackles.

John Saunders Jr.: Two tackles, forced fumble.

Dell Pettus: Four tackles, fumble recovery.

Mike Brown: Five tackles.

Andy Borregales: 1/2 field goal attempts (40-yard kick made, 56-yard kick missed).

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