Patriots Reportedly Know What They'll Need To Cough Up For A.J. Brown

It's June 1, and as soon as the clock strikes 4:01 p.m, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles can officially agree to terms on an A.J. Brown trade. That hasn't changed since the end of last season, and it's been well-documented how the Eagles have been willing to move off their star receiver to lessen the blow of dead cap money for the next two seasons.

With that being said, it's still not confirmed, at least in totality, what the Patriots may have to give up to acquire the former Pro Bowl pass catcher. Earlier today, we got a better understanding of what may be needed to complete the trade -- and it's not something that is out of left field.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Patriots are likely going to be trading a 2028 first round pick to the Eagles for Brown. That doesn't mean that things could change, or more assests get thrown into the deal, but it's looking like New England's top pick two seasons from now will be on the move.

"If the return for A.J. Brown is straight up a 2028 first round draft pick — and from what I understand, that is the case — then it would come two draft cycles after the parameters of a deal between the Eagles and Patriots were likely set," McLane wrote. "That’s quite a drop in compensation if the initial asking price, as I had heard it, was a first and a second rounder. Some of that seemed posturing."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Is it worth it, sending a top-32 selection in 2028 for a player set to turn 29 this month? It's starting to look that way, and the Patriots shouldn't be scared of paying that price for Brown. The Patriots should capitalize on what was last year's incredible run to the Super Bowl, and the fact that Drake Maye remains on a rookie deal for the next few seasons.

AJ Brown Will Go For Less Than A Fellow Traded WR

It's also not that bad when you look at some of the other trades that have been made at that position this offseason. Earlier this year, the Miami Dolphins sent away Jaylen Waddle and a fourth round pick to the Denver Broncos. In return, the Patriots' division rival got a future first, third and fourth round pick. Granted, Waddle is younger than Brown, but that's a haul and a half.

You could argue that was an overpay on Denver's part, and maybe it was. But, it shows that Brown's market -- which at one point included the Los Angeles Rams -- was dwindling and whatever New England sends will be the best offer.

If it had to be a first round pick in either the next two seasons, the Patriots would much rather it be the 2028 first than the 2027. The only reason is because next year's draft class is looking like a historic crop of players set to come out of college (despite everyone saying that each season, it really does look incredible).

Tennessee Titans wide receivesr A.J. Brown (11) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (19) greet each other as they come out to the field for warmups before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Gw54064 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

So if you're the Patriots, and you can acquire your next WR1 for a pick you won't even need to really worry about for at least two more seasons, that's a home run in my book. Now it's just a waiting game to see if the conversations over the last few months truly materialize.

2028 feels like so far in the future, and Brown has the chance to become the present for New England's offense. You'll take that deal every day of the week, and twice on June 1.

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