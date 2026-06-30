Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Position Switch Should Help Jared Wilson

The New England Patriots allowed six sacks in Super Bowl LX, and an NFL-record 21 throughout their four-game playoff stretch. It didn't look pretty and it led to plenty of changes along the offensive line.

One of those changes includes a young lineman getting a shot to prove his worth at a position he's more than comfortable at.

At No. 21, guard-turned-center Jared Wilson joins the list. The second-year lineman struggled in the postseason, as did most of New England's offensive line. But now with a chance to play center, the 23-year-old Wilson can become a bigger part of the offense's success.

To check out our full rankings, and where Wilson stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Back Where He Feels Comfortable

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After a college career at center, Wilson was drafted by the Patriots to be their long-term answer at center. Instead, because of the Garrett Bradbury addition, Wilson got his run at left guard. He played fine, not the greatest season by any stretch of the imagination, but solid enough to be a key part of the offense as a rookie.

With Bradbury out of the picture (the Patriots traded him to the Chicago Bears for a fifth round pick), Wilson is back where he feels more comfortable. The one concern that Patriots fans may have about Wilson in the middle of the offensive line is about his chemistry with his quarterback.

As the leader of the offensive line, does Wilson have what it takes to be a vocal leader and build a connection with Drake Maye? Both young players nearly played together at UNC coming out of high school, but Wilson eventually switched paths to play at Georgia.

Now that he’s finally snapping the ball to Maye, there’s a really good opportunity for Wilson to become a sustained piece of the success up front. Once he truly refines his play strength and becomes a real people mover, the 23-year-old should play a lot better in his second season. - Ethan Hurwitz

College Tape Stands Out

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite spending his rookie season as the team’s starting left guard, Wilson appears to be the early front runner to become New England’s starting center in the upcoming season. The Patriots’ third-round selection (No. 95 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft experienced some ebb and flow as the club’s starting left guard. Wilson aligned on 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps — earning a 62.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and an overall grade of 49.9.

Still, the former Georgia Bulldog had his issues with maintaining his strength and positioning, occasionally leading to some on-field struggle. Though Wilson had his standout moments, he has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

With veteran Bradbury’s exit earlier this offseason, the path is now set for him to take the reins as New England’s new man in the middle. Should Patriots Nation desire a look into Wilson’s potential at center, they may look no further than his career as a collegiate center. Wilson earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was heralded — by consensus — as the best pure center prospect in his draft class. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Known for his strength and athleticism, Wilson has the makings of a ready-made NFL center. - Mike D'Abate

Fostering Chemistry With QB Teammate

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Jared Wilson (58) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wilson made a decent impression on the New England Patriots in his rookie season at left guard in addition to contributing on field goals and extra points, no easy task in the NFL. Wilson has already proved himself, as he was one of two rookies to start on an offensive line in a Super Bowl, alongside left tackle Will Campbell.

But, Wilson will now be shifting back to center. A role in the middle of the offensive line will prove critical to the protection of Maye and automatically making Wilson the de facto leader of the unit. As usual for those on the offensive line, strength and size will be key.

With Wilson now being the one snapping the ball to Maye — building more chemistry with Maye and seeing how those two gel together could prove absolutely critical to the success of the Patriots in 2026. - Jennifer Streeter

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!