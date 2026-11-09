Patriots Roster Moves: Rookie TE, Veteran Edge Rusher Released

One day removed from one of the worst losses in franchise history, the New England Patriots are making some minor roster moves.

The team announced Monday that they released rookie tight end Tanner Arkin from the 53-man roster and edge rusher Jose Ramirez from the practice squad. There were no other transactions announced, so the Patriots will have an open roster spot on both the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Here's what both of those moves mean for the Patriots moving into Week 10 and beyond:

Tanner Arkin Struggled In Recent Weeks

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) blocks Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Tarron Jackson (77) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkin was one of three undrafted free agents to make the team's initial 53-man roster this summer after a really impressive training camp. The Illinois alum contributed as both a blocking tight end on the line of scrimmage and worked in as a fullback at times as well.

Since the season began, his role really hasn't been anything substantial. The Patriots had claimed Cameron Latu off of waivers prior to Week 1, making it four tight ends on the active roster along with Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon. They also have Tanner Conner on the practice squad.

Arkin has dressed in five games this year and has been a healthy scratch in the other four. When Reggie Gilliam went down with an injury in Week 4, the Patriots called on Arkin in more of a fullback-type role, but he struggled in that department. He's tallied 60 total snaps on offense and 41 total snaps on defense, not recording a stat in either phase of the game.

Against the Green Bay Packers, Arkin was called for an illegal motion on the game's first play from scrimmage, one of three penalties he's been called for in the last four weeks. If he clears waivers, he could return to the practice squad.

Yet Another Jose Ramirez Transaction

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Jose Ramirez (43) on the kickoff return during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Patriots continue to have Ramirez bounce around their roster, making yet another move with the young edge rusher. The 27-year-old has now been part of seven different moves since originally signing with the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 1.

Ramirez did play in two game this season, dressing for the team's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 and their 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills one week later. He did record a tackle on special teams, but would be cut and put back on the practice squad 13 days later.

After Ramirez's release, the Patriots now have rookie Xavier Holmes, Benton Whitley and Elias Neal as the edge rushers/linebackers on the practice squad.

The Patriots have several players that could potentially be activated from injured reserve to fill a spot on the roster, including offensive guard Greg Van Roten, edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins, linebacker Khalil Jacobs and safety Dell Pettus. The team will have meetings on Tuesday before a Wednesday practice ahead of their trip to Germany that night.

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