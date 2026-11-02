DeMario Douglas Comes Up Big in Patriots' Rejuvenating Victory

With three receivers out, the New England Patriots needed someone to step up in the passing game. They got that production out of DeMario Douglas, who had himself a fantastic game in the 24-19 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Douglas finished with three receptions on three targets, 76 receiving yards and a 48-yard touchdown that came on the back of a Kevin Byard interception just a few moments before.

Without A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, it was one of Douglas' best performances as a pro — and can help show the Patriots truly what they have in the 25-year-old.

"It shows the team grit," he told reporters postgame. "We didn't start off well in the beginning, but I love how we played in the second half. Came out there heads up, heads high. We started playing complimentary football."

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Douglas, Other Patriots WRs Show Up vs. Miami

Both Douglas and Kyle Williams (1 reception, 43 receiving yards, one touchdown) helped catapult the Patriots into the lead in the second half. Douglas' touchdown, which was his fourth of the season, came because he relied on his pure speed to outrace Miami's secondary. In games past, like against the New York Jets in Week 6, he fumbled the ball after trying to do too much. He said he wanted to avoid that today.

So what was going through Douglas' mind when he was sprinting his way to the end zone?

"I said I get this ball, I'm finna score," Douglas laughed. "I had it in my head like, I'm finna get this in the chicken box. That's what I said. I'm finna get this in the chicken box, and thank you God. He blessed me. He blessed me for sure."

Douglas also had a first down conversion on fourth down that appeared short, and was called short, before replay assist helped overturn the call on the field.

It was a gutsy outing for the Patriots offense as a whole, who also lost Hunter Henry in the game with a foot injury. Still, the receivers were able to make things happen in a game that didn't look like it would be positive in any which way. At halftime, the Patriots trailed 13-3 and looked lost in their own way.

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We just stopped hurting ourselves," Douglas said. "We were killing ourselves, you know, in that forst half, man. Felt like when we got in this locker room, we knew it, we knew it.

"And we told ourselves, 'let's settle down and take a breath and go out here and play our football, play our type of football game.'"

The Patriots had just four receivers active for the game, with Efton Chism III and Ryan Miller rounding out the group. Hollins is eligible to be activated off of IR this week, so his return will be a much-needed one. But ultimately, the mindset of Douglas and the rest of the receivers have helped them during this stretch.

"Man, I love the preparation that we have," Douglas said. "We have big guys go down and how we prepare and we don’t skip a beat. I applaud Chiz (Chism) and Dub (Williams). They come, stepping in, and they’re playing their role. Third down, touchdowns. Chiz making big plays to move that rock, man. Man, I’m proud of our group."

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