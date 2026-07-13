Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Craig Woodson's Ceiling Keeps Rising

Changes at the safety position for the New England Patriots could cause some to worry. It shouldn't.

Last year, the team decided to move on from Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Duggers, two former captains who commanded the back of the secondary for years. This past offseason, Jaylinn Hawkins walked in free agency to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. Why? It's all because of the faith in one young player playing well above his pay grade.

Coming in at No. 12 in our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, we have second-year safety Craig Woodson. Thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie a year ago, Woodson has become one of the best players on the entire New England roster – and is only getting better by the day.

To check out our full rankings, and where Woodson stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Continues To Rewrite Depth Chart

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) does a drill during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Patriots drafted Woodson last year, it felt like he was destined for a reserve role in his first season. After all, he was stashed behind Hawkins, Peppers and Dugger on the depth chart entering training camp.

Instead, he flipped the narrative completely on its head, bursting onto the scene and forcing the team to release Peppers and trade Dugger. The 25-year-old Woodson became a really key cog of New England’s defensive unit, becoming a sound player in coverage and an even better player against the run. With Hawkins to his side, he became a really good player really quickly and earned the trust of the coaching staff.

In Super Bowl LX, he had one of his best game. He continued to fly around the field, often finding himself at the line of scrimmage to stuff a play before it even began. In the losing effort, it was a winning performance.

That one showing proved to the Patriots that maybe they got the real deal back there. Bringing in Kevin Byard in free agency can only help Woodson get better in all facets. Turnovers didn’t come as easy for the Patriots safety in his rookie season, as he grabbed just one interception all year. Bringing in Byard’s ability to find the football should open up the field for Woodson, and the entire Patriots, to shine. - Ethan Hurwitz

Perfect Fit In Physical Defense

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) celebrates a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After parting ways with 2024 incumbent starting safeties Dugger and Peppers, Woodson assumed a key spot on New England’s first-team defense in his rookie season. Needless to say, the Patriots' fourth-round (No. 106 overall selection) in the 2025 NFL Draft exceeded his expectations.

Possessing both the proper blend of both on-field skills as well as a wisdom beyond his years, Woodson started 15 of 17 games played this past season — compiling 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three pass breakups during the regular season. Despite the Pats’ collectively dismal performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the first-year safety rose above his peers. The 25-year-old finished the night with 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended. His total field coverage was impressive, as Woodson showcased his value on a national stage.

Highly touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson has already made a notable impact on the team’s defensive backfield — one which is expected to grow in 2026. Perhaps his greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, his hard-hitting style has assimilated well into New England’s aggressive defensive style. His intelligence, maturity, and penchant for being a quick study have enabled him to become a leader, as well as a tone-setter at the back of New England’s secondary.

With several young building blocks on the roster, Woodson appears poised to help anchor an aggressive Patriots defense led by head coach Mike Vrabel this season, and for many years to come. - Mike D'Abate

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