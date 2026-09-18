Patriots to Designate Veteran CB as Questionable for Week 2 vs. Steelers

FOXBORO — Already down A.J. Brown, the New England Patriots might be without another starter as they take the field in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Vrabel announced that cornerback Carlton Davis has been given a questionable designation with a neck injury. He wasn't spotted during the Patriots' last three practices, but still hasn't been ruled out for the team's second game of the year.

"He'll be questionable," the Patriots head coach said Friday morning after their final practice of the week. "We'll have to see how he comes in here tomorrow. We'll continue to evaluate, and then if the designation changes, we'll update everybody."

That could end up being a major loss for New England's defense, as Davis has consistently been one of the team's starting boundary cornerbacks since signing in free agency last year.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Davis was a defensive starter and played all, but one snap (he got banged up in the first quarter on a tackle and was replaced by backup Charles Woods).

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, though, he wasn't on the field or seen in the locker room since returning from an off day on Tuesday. With the Steelers coming into town with a receiving corps of D.K. Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, the Patriots will have rely on Marcus Jones and Charles Woods more in two-cornerback sets if Davis can't go, according to position coach Justin Hamilton.

The Patriots also have rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada on the active roster, and veteran Kindle Vildor on the practice squad. Prunty was a healthy scratch last week against the Seahawks.

"It's always been a next man up mentality," defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said Thursday. "We got all the trust in the world in the next person up, whatever position it is — edge, inside, ILB (inside linebacker), DB, and I think those guys have bought into that and they all prepare as the starter as we always teach them. ... You hope we don't skip a beat."

It will be a big test for the Patriots secondary, who lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers last year at home. After not forcing a single turnover in Week 1, they'd like to do so against the future Hall of Fame quarterback in Week 2.

"We have to go attack the football," Vrabel said Wednesay. "Again, the easiest target is the quarterback, so you have to force the quarterback into mistakes."

Rookie OT Also Absent All Week

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) works out during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis isn't the only Patriot dealing with an injury going into the home opener. Rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover — who's dealing with a knee injury — wasn't spotted all week. He was a non-participant during practice this week, according to the injury report, and was seen in the locker room with a sleeve on his left leg.

Crownover, a sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M, didn't play any offensive snaps last week, but did get a few reps on special teams. The Patriots have Greg Van Roten, Caleb Lomu, Ben Brown (who was limited in practice this week with a knee injury) and Walter Rouse (a healthy scratch last week) as their top offensive line backups. Lorenz Metz is the lone tackle on the practice squad.

Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and center Ben Brown (knee) were limited this week, while linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) appear ready to go after being on the injury report.

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