What Kayshon Boutte’s Early Training Camp Success Can Mean For Patriots

FOXBORO --- Before training camp began, it felt like it was a foregone conclusion that the New England Patriots wouldn't have room for Kayshon Boutte on the roster.

The 24-year-old wide receiver is entering a contract year, his skillset is similar to that of A.J. Brown and he had been rumored to want a trade. It all appeared like it was lining up for the Patriots to deal away Boutte.

After the Patriots' first three training camp practices, it's going to be really hard to do that now (or really easy, depending on how you look at it). Boutte has, without a shadow of a doubt, been the team's top wide receiver after the start of the summer.

In the first session on Saturday, he made the play of a day after grabbing a 40-yard go route from Drake Maye.

"I mean, it’s nothing new. I mean, you guys see it every day," Maye said. "I mean, all year, last year and year before, and he just keeps doing things right. And I’m proud of him for getting in there, jumping in there, and he understands if he’s got something down the sideline and a ball down the field, that he’s got a chance that it’s coming his way.

"So great catch. I think that was the better start off camp with a little bit of a deep one. So, we were one-for-one to start."

One day later, and he made an equally-as-impressive catch down the sideline, adjusting at the top of the route.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would have been easy for Boutte to shrink, considering the team has 11 wide receivers on the roster and he's playing on a contract that's paying him $3.6 million in 2026. Instead, he's rising to the occasion.

"I have a lot of respect for Kayshon, and we went through this last offseason. He had a great offseason, and he had a good training camp, and that played out during the season," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "He was a large part of our success, and his communication through this offseason with (wide receivers coach) Todd (Downing) and myself, he is a pro. He understands what his job is, and he has gotten off to a good start."

How Boutte's Success Helps, Hurts His Trade Chances:

Boutte clearly had a connection with Maye. It had been budding over the last two seasons, truly growing into a real chemistry last year where Boutte caught a career-high six touchdowns. But it's hard to see what his role might truly be in this offense. Brown and Romeo Doubs are set to be the top targets, taking away from Boutte's chances to build on his 33 catches. Of course, he could stick around and be a rotational deep ball threat for Maye.

And yet, you can look at this summer success and say that it's only helping Boutte's trade stock.

At some point during the summer, a wide receiver around the league is going to get banged up. If the Patriots sit and hold onto Boutte through the preseason, there's a real possibility that a team that might need a outside threat comes calling. It's not crazy to say that Boutte could be the top wide receiver on the Miami Dolphins or Las Vegas Raiders, and it might not be out of the realm of possibility for those teams to pay up for a guy who's having a strong summer.

It's hard, though, to look at what Boutte's done so far and feel like he needs to be traded. If the Patriots want to keep six receivers, he's easily one of the top six on the roster.

"Kayshon’s a deep threat guy," safety Kevin Byard said. "He’s a guy that does a very good job tracking the ball down the field."

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) waits for his turn at the podium after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He puts in work all the time," wide receiver Mack Hollins said. "That’s who he is. And it’s exciting to see that. That he just wants to play, make plays when the ball comes his way and do what he’s supposed to do."

During the team's walkthrough on Monday, Boutte was one of six receivers to get reps with the starters. It's obvious right now that despite a crowded position room, Boutte is standing out among the rest.

And that's going to be hard to move on from.

On paper, a wide receiver room of Brown, Doubs, Boutte, Hollins, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas is one of the best the Patriots have had in a long time. Last year, Boutte played in just 55% of the team's offensive snaps, and he's said that he wants to remain in New England for his entire career.

For now, Boutte is having the best camp out of any player on the roster and he's playing himself into a roster spot. We just aren't sure yet which roster that is.

"I have a lot of respect for him for the way that he has handled all these different situations, the conversations outside of here and the noise that does not affect his performance on the field," Vrabel said.

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