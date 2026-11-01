Patriots vs. Dolphins Live Blog: Score Updates, News, Real-Time Reactions
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After the New England Patriots lost last week to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, they seek a bounce-back win today against the Miami Dolphins.
New England is currently 2-0 this season against AFC East opponents, while Miami sits in last-place in the division.
Here are some of the most important storylines to follow along with as the Patriots look to stay undefeated against divisional rivals this season.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
The current weather forecast in Miami: rain … and lots of it. Expect wet conditions throughout the entirety of the Patriots and Dolphins’ battle at Hard Rock Stadium.
Those conditions could put New England in a tough spot. The Patriots are down starting offensive guards Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker, plus backup running back TreVeyon Henderson.
On the other side, the Dolphins sit in the top 10 in the NFL in rush yards per game, but bottom-three in passing.
Health is Wealth
The Patriots head into this matchup with a plethora of significant injuries. In addition to being down Onwenu, Vera-Tucker and Henderson, New England has also ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) for today’s battle.
In addition, the Patriots have a handful of contributors sitting on injured reserve, including wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins.
New England heads into the game with DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams and practice squad call-up Ryan Miller as its only healthy wide receivers.
Follow Along for Live Updates
The Patriots and Dolphins start their action at 4:25 p.m. in Hard Rock Stadium. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest information about this divisional battle with our interactive live updates below.
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Zac Ventola is a beat writer for Patriots On SI. As a Broadcast and Digital Journalism student at Syracuse University, Zac has gained experience both on-air and in production through organizations such as CitrusTV and WAER 88.3 FM. He has covered events including the Senior Bowl and Patriots Training Camp before officially joining On SI in 2026.Follow ZacVentola