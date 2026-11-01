Patriots vs. Dolphins Live Blog: Score Updates, News, Real-Time Reactions

After the New England Patriots lost last week to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, they seek a bounce-back win today against the Miami Dolphins.

New England is currently 2-0 this season against AFC East opponents, while Miami sits in last-place in the division.

Here are some of the most important storylines to follow along with as the Patriots look to stay undefeated against divisional rivals this season.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

The current weather forecast in Miami: rain … and lots of it. Expect wet conditions throughout the entirety of the Patriots and Dolphins’ battle at Hard Rock Stadium.

Weather report from Miami: Rain and lots more to come ☔️

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/1oG8HKo8iD — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) November 1, 2026

Those conditions could put New England in a tough spot. The Patriots are down starting offensive guards Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker, plus backup running back TreVeyon Henderson.

On the other side, the Dolphins sit in the top 10 in the NFL in rush yards per game, but bottom-three in passing.

Health is Wealth

NFL New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots head into this matchup with a plethora of significant injuries. In addition to being down Onwenu, Vera-Tucker and Henderson, New England has also ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) for today’s battle.

In addition, the Patriots have a handful of contributors sitting on injured reserve, including wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins.

New England heads into the game with DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams and practice squad call-up Ryan Miller as its only healthy wide receivers.

Follow Along for Live Updates

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots and Dolphins start their action at 4:25 p.m. in Hard Rock Stadium. Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest information about this divisional battle with our interactive live updates below.

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