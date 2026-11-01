5 Players to Watch in Patriots' Divisional Battle Against Dolphins

After falling last week on Thursday Night Football, the New England Patriots have the opportunity to pull off a bounce-back win this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

New England sits 2-0 against AFC East foes this season, with a 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills and a 26-19 victory against the New York Jets.

So, can the Patriots remain undefeated against their divisonal foes? Here are five of the most important players who can make it happen on Sunday.

WR Efton Chism III

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Patriots head into Miami on Sunday, they will be down many of their top offensive weapons. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for Sunday, while fellow receivers Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins still sit on injured reserve.

Somebody will need to step up in New England's receiver room with arguably its three best players out. With his magnetic hands and clear chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, I view Chism as the top option to keep an eye out for.

DT Christian Barmore

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) is defended by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Barmore's playing time has been cut substantially. His snap share this year has been just over 40%, which sits behind backup defensive lineman Cory Durden. However, Barmore has also already tallied three sacks this season.

"Just trying to find ways to have him affect the quarterback — try to make that his primary role," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday when asked about Barmore's reduced role. "We try to play everybody, try to play as many guys we can and find roles for everybody."

With Dolphins starting left guard Kadyn Proctor ruled out, Sunday may prove as the perfect opportunity for Barmore to have his best game of the year.

LB Christian Elliss

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) reacts in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane is on injured reserve, Miami has gotten substantial contributions from top backup Ollie Gordon II. The 22-year-old has rushed for over 80 yards in each of his past two games.

Plus, Miami has a signficant descrepancy between its passing and rushing efficiency. The Dolphins average the third-fewest yards through the air in the NFL, but the seventh-most per game on the ground.

Between Gordon and dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis, expect Elliss to play a substantial role in dictating how much success Miami has on Sunday.

TE Eli Raridon

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) runs the ball against Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raridon has been thrown into the fire this year as a third-round rookie, but has stood up to the task. The 22-year-old has tallied north of 50 receiving yards in two of his past three games. So, with the Patriots heading into Sunday with just four active receivers, expect the tight end room's usage to see an uptick.

"Just trying to get better each week," Vrabel said on Wednesday when asked about Raridon. "We try to focus on Miami and not sit here and have a mid-season report after seven games. So, we've got to go on the road in the division."

RB Corey Kiner

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent weeks, Kiner has seen an increased role while fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson has been dealing with an injury. Henderson's last game with more rush attempts than Kiner was against the Bills on Oct. 4.

"We had some things for him, packages or personnel groupings," Vrabel said last Thursday when asked about Henderson's usage. "TreVeyon will help us, but I wanted to see where we were with Corey getting a couple carries too."

Now, against the Dolphins, Henderson has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. With that being the case, expect Kiner to step up in his potentially expanded role.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!