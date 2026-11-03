Patriots Week 8 Snap Count Analysis: WRs Rise to the Occasion

The New England Patriots came into their Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins down a lot of players. They were without their top three receivers, their starting guards and their second-best running back. They'd also lose their top tight end in the process. Still, they left Hard Rock Stadium happy.y

"I thought we started OK," Mike Vrabel said after the 24-19 win. "We got going, we had a field goal, and then didn't finish off drives, missed a field goal, defensively gave up some longer drives, some conversions. I give them a lot of credit, they competed. ... But also, I think we hurt ourselves. Again, we just have to try to stay out of our own way."

Here's a look at how the Patriots, who rode a strong second half to their fifth win of the year, divided up their snaps in all three phases of the game.

Offensive Snaps:

C Jared Wilson (60, 100%), OG Matt Pryor (60, 100%), OT Morgan Moses (60, 100%), OT Will Campbell (60, 100%), QB Drake Maye (60, 100%), TE Eli Raridon (55, 92%), WR Efton Chism III (53, 88%), WR Kyle Williams (50, 83%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (46, 77%), WR DeMario Douglas (39, 65%), OG Ben Brown (34, 57%), OG Walter Rouse (26, 43%), TE Tanner Arkin (16, 27%), RB Corey Kiner (11, 18%), TE Hunter Henry (8, 13%), TE Cameron Latu (7, 12%), RB Lan Larison (5, 8%), OT Caleb Lomu (5, 8%), WR Ryan Miller (5, 8%)

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs, the Patriots didn't have that deep of a wideout room on Sunday. They relied a lot of young Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, DeMario Douglas and practice squad call-up Ryan Miller in the win, having them most of the snaps offensively. Both Williams and Douglas found the end zone in their larger roles. Eli Raridon, stepping up after Hunter Henry's foot injury in the second quarter, also played a career-high in snaps.

One major change happened halfway through the game, as the Patriots had Ben Brown replace Walter Rouse at left guard after a shaky first half. Brown, who missed the prior game with a knee injury, played really well in his return to the lineup.

Defensive Snaps:

LB Robert Spillane (65, 100%), S Kevin Byard (65, 100%), LB Christian Elliss (65, 100%), CB Christian Gonzalez (65, 100%), S Craig Woodson (65, 100%), CB Carlton Davis (63, 97%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (54, 83%), DT Milton Williams (44, 68%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (42, 65%), CB Marcus Jones (40, 62%), DT Christian Barmore (36, 55%), DT Cory Durden (26, 40%), DT DaQuan Jones (21, 32%), DT Leonard Taylor III (20, 31%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (19, 29%), S Jaylen Reed (12, 20%), DT Joshua Farmer (10, 15%), CB Charles Woods (2, 3%)

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the offense managed with injuries pre-game, the defense suffered one that could come up big this week. Rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas played just 19 snaps, tying his season low, and suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the game.

But they got some good snaps out of Cory Durden (who his first 1.5 sacks of the season) and Dre'Mont Jones (who also got banged up in the second half). Carlton Davis played all but two snaps in his return from a neck injury.

Special Teams Snaps:

TE Cameron Latu (22, 85%), S Brenden Schooler (21, 81%), LB Darius Muasau (20, 77%), S Mike Brown (20, 77%), LB Namdi Obiazor (20, 77%), LB Erick Hunter (17, 65%), S Jaylen Reed (17, 65%), CB Charles Woods (13, 50%), CB Kindle Vildor (13, 50%), RB Lan Larison (13, 50%), K Andy Borregales (10, 38%), LS Julian Ashby (8, 31%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (8, 31%), TE Tanner Arkin (7, 27%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (7, 27%), DT Leonard Taylor III (7, 27%), OT Caleb Lomu (5, 19%), OG Ben Brown (5, 19%), OG Walter Rouse (5, 19%), C Jared Wilson (5, 19%), OG Matt Pryor (5, 19%), CB Marcus Jones (5, 19%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (5, 19%), OT Dametrious Crownover (5, 19%), DT Cory Durden (4, 15%), DT DaQuan Jones (4, 15%), RB Corey Kiner (4, 15%), DT Milton Williams (4, 15%), WR Efton Chism III (1, 4%), WR Kyle Williams (1, 4%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (1, 4%), WR DeMario Douglas (1, 4%), LB Robert Spillane (1, 4%), S Kevin Byard (1, 4%), LB Christian Elliss (1, 4%)

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back (31) celebrates after scoring a field goal during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of this game, the Patriots signed Lan Larison to the active roster off of the practice squad, wiping away his two possible elevations. Larison, who returned some kicks in the season opener vs. Seattle, stepped up on special teams — recording a tackle on kickoff that limited a big return.

Kicker Andy Borregales, who also made a tackle of his own on kickoff, missed his third field goal of the season under 40 yards in the first half. It didn't come back to bite the Patriots, and it also is important to note the rainy conditions during the game.

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