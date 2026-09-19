Predicting How Patriots Perform Against Steelers in Week 2: Who Steps Up at WR?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have a perfect opportunity to right the ship.

Coming off their Week 1 loss in Seattle, the Patriots have returned home to do battle against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. They've had plenty of time to wallow in their opening defeat, but now it's time to get ready to play in front of their home crowd.

"We appreciate our fans. They're fantastic," Vrabel said. "They're knowledgeable. We have to give them things to cheer about."

Even without A.J. Brown (ankle) and potentially Carton Davis (neck, questioonable), the Patriots have enough to grab their first win of the season. But it won't come easy as they go up against a team they lost to a season ago.

Ahead of Week 2, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Offense Needs Players To Rise

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Brown on the field, the Patriots offense — one that looked really well in practices all summer — will have to look different now. He'll be out for the next four weeks (and potentially two after that), so the Patriots will need some wide receivers to step up and carry the load. Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams are now all in line for larger roles, and that could dictate how Drake Maye responds after a poor Week 1.

They'll also have their hands full on the defensive side of the ball. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has had New England's number in recent meetings, and D.K. Metcalf/Michael Pittman Jr. could easily take the top off the secondary that might not have their second-best cornerback.

X-Factor: RB TreVeyon Henderson

After missing the season opener with an ankle injury, Henderson should be ready to go against Pittsburgh. Last week, the Patriots' rushing attack didn't live up to their standards, and part of that was because Henderson's agility and game-breaking speed wasn't on the field. Now that he's been cleared to practice/play, he'll be able to touch the ball early and often — and open up an offensive playbook that felt a bit closed a game ago.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 21, Steelers 14

It feels like this week will have a similar game flow to Week 1. We won't see high-flying offenses put up points every drive, but there will be some timely plays. Maye should bounce back from his worst game as a pro, and the Patriots' defense will make a final stand to finally beat Rodgers. This showing should erase the bad taste out of the team's mouth from Seattle.

Ventola: No Repeat Mistakes

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, these two teams matched up right before the Patriots went on their 10-game win streak. The Steelers won 21-14 in a game which should have been an even bigger blowout. New England turned the ball over five times, four of which were fumbles. Rhamondre Stevenson finished the day with just seven touches, but lost the ball twice. Maye contributed with a pair of turnovers as well.

So, a year later, the Patriots should have one goal in mind: to prove the loss last September was a complete fluke. Do not allow the ghost of turnovers past to haunt Foxboro for years to come. New England. Even after last week’s tough loss against the Seattle Seahawks, watch for the Patriots to show they belong in the same conversations as the NFL’s top dogs … light years ahead of the Steelers.

X-Factor: QB Drake Maye

The Patriots’ young quarterback had a few lapses in judgement in last week’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Maye tossed three interceptions in consecutive fourth quarter drives. With a bounce-back opportunity on the table, a matchup with a middle of the pack Pittsburgh defense should be a helpful change of pace for New England’s signal caller. I anticipate Maye having one of the better days of his career.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 31, Steelers 16

Put simply, Pittsburgh eked out a one-possession win last week against an Atlanta Falcons team which had to start Cooper Rush — their projected third quarterback. If Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt hadn’t turned the clock back three years with his vintage performance (two sacks, pick-six), the final result may have been much different. After Pittsburgh struggled to get the better of Atlanta, I find it hard to believe New England won’t win on Sunday afternoon with relative ease.

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