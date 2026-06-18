Several Former Patriots Nominated For College Football HOF 2027 Induction

A bunch of former New England Patriots stars have the chance to be recognized this year, but not for their times in the NFL. Earlier this month, the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 ballot was released, and eight former Patriots made it onto the list. Some players have been nominated in year's past, while others are on it for the very first time.

"For more than seven decades, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has preserved the legacy of the game's greatest players and coaches, ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations," National Football Foundation President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "Being named to this ballot places these remarkable individuals among an exceptionally elite group whose achievements helped shape college football history. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to the selection of the next Hall of Fame class."

Here's a look at all the former Patriots on the ballot, along with their on-the-field contributions at both the college level and when they arrived to suit up in New England.

QB Matt Cavanaugh (1978-1982)

Unknown date; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh panthers quarterback Matt Cavanaugh (12) rolls out alongside Tony Dorsett (33) at Pitt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Before he arrived in New England (and wore No. 12 before another certain Patriots quarterback), Cavanaugh was an All-American at Pitt. He was the leader of the 1976 national championship team and was named the MVP of both the 1977 Sugar Bowl and the 1977 Gator Bowls. Other than teammate Tony Dorsett, Cavanaugh remains second all-time in total yards of offense (3,916).

The Patriots drafted Cavanaugh with the 50th overall pick in 1978, and he spent most of his career as a backup quarterback. In 1981, he started eight games, but started just seven others during his other four seasons. He mustered just 3,018 passing yards during his Patriots career.

QB Cam Newton (2020)

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Newton was one of the most electric college football players of all time. The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner led his Auburn team to the BCS National Championship that season and earned the right to be drafted first overall the following spring. He also won the Davey O'Bren, Manning, Maxwell, Walter Camp and SEC Offensive Player of the Year Awards that season after posting 20+ passing and 20+ rushing touchdowns.

After spending most of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Newton signed with the Patriots to be the starting quarterback in 2020. It wasn't the prettiest season, as Newton struggled to really string together productive performances. Replacing Tom Brady didn't really help either, and he was released ahead of the 2021 regular season.

RB Kenjon Barner (2018)

Oct 21, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New England Patriots running back Kenjon Barner (38) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

With the Oregon Ducks from 2009 to 2012, Barner was one of the most electric players with the ball in his hands throughout the entire country. A consensus First Team All-American as a senior, Barner helped Oregon reach the 2011 BCS National Championship game. His 41 career rushing touchdowns remain third all-time in Oregon program history.

Barner's stint in New England was short-lived, but he got a Super Bowl ring out of it. He bounced around the active roster back in 2018, and played in just five games with the team (19 attempts, 71 rushing yards). He was released for good in November, but was given a championship ring after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

DE Richard Seymour (2001-2008)

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour (93) and Mike Vrabel (50) react against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Seymour was a true dog in college, and not just because he played for Georgia. The 2000 First Team All-American was a two-time All-Conference player and was part of four-straight winning bowl teams. He played his way into being drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2001.

After he got selected, Seymour became one of the most dominant defenders in New England history. He was an anchor on three Super Bowl rosters, becoming one of the NFL's most elite players against both the run and the pass. Since retiring from the league, Seymour has been inducted into both the Patriots Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

DE Adrian Clayborn (2018)

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another member of that 2018 Super Bowl-winning team, Clayborn was a star for Iowa before coming to the NFL. He was a First Team All-American as a senior, just one year after he led his Hawkeyes team with 20 tackles for loss. He was drafted 20th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011, and eventually arrived to New England for one year in 2018.

Claybron played in 14 games for the Patriots that season, recording 11 tackles to go with 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. He was released the following March, eventually signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

LB Vincent Brown (1988-1995)

Nov 5, 1989; Foxboro, MA, USA: FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots linebacker Vincent Brown (59) in action against the New York Jets at Foxboro Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Brown was one of the nominees in the NCAA/NAIA Divisonal category, made up of players and coaches from non-Division I schools. A hard hitting linebacker from Mississippi Valley State, Brown led the nation in tackles in both 1986 and 1987. His 570 career tackles set an NCAA record, and he was named to two All-SWAC teams during his time in college.

He's the only career Patriot on this list, as he was drafted by New England in the second round in 1988 and played all eight seasons with the team. He had 811 tackles during his career with the Patriots, racked up 16.5 sacks and was named to the franchise's All-1990s Team, as well as being honored as a Second Team All-Pro in 1991.

CB Ray Mickens (2006)

Jan 07, 2006; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Jets wide receiver (89) Jerricho Cotchery is taken down by New England Patriots defensive back (38) Ray Mickens in the 2nd quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mickens was an elite cornerback for Texas A&M and was named a Walter Camp First Team All-American in 1995. He was a three-time First Team All-SWC player and was part of two conference championship teams in 1992 and 1993. He ended his college career with nine interceptions and was also a formidable punt returner.

His time in New England was brief beyond belief. After a pair of stops with the New York Jets and one with the Cleveland Browns, Mickens signed a free agent contract in December 2006 with the Patriots. He was a member of that year's postseason run, playing in all three games, but did not return to the team after that season.

CB Aqib Talib (2012-2013)

January 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib (31) is led off the field after suffering an injury against the Denver Broncos in the 2013 AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Talib was one of the best defensive players in the entire country with Kansas. He was named a unanimous All-American as a junior in 2007 at cornerback, while also playing offense at a high level. He was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 player who had six interceptions as a sophomore and was drafted in the first round by the Buccaneers.

In November of 2012, the Buccaneers traded Talib and a seventh round draft choice to New England for a fourth rounder. After missing several games for violating the league's anti-performance-enhancing substances rules, Talib became an instant starter in the Patriots defense. Before leaving in free agency, he had 60 tackles, five interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl during his time in New England.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!