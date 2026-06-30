Several Important Patriots Are Entering Contract Seasons. Will They Remain In 2027?

We are still a few months away from the start of the 2026 season, but there are some players on the New England Patriots that could have their 2027 seasons impacted as well.

A handful of Patriots are entering contract seasons, either coming up on the end of their rookie deal with New England or reaching the last year of a contract they signed in free agency. While some of these names could

The Patriots have plenty of cap space right now, so it's not like there will be issues retaining some of these guys in the future. Compared to other offseasons, it's clear that this class of free agents may not be as drastic as some others. Regardless, the impeding ending of contracts could create some interesting dynamics for players in New England this season.

Here are five key players that are expected to gave major roles on the team this season, and how a good year could help boost their stock on the open market.

WR DeMario Douglas

Douglas has been given the short end of the stick plenty of times since arriving in New England. Drafted in 2023, the Liberty wideout was benched as a rookie and then has been used sparingly in the years that followed. He's got the talent to shine as a slot receiver, but hasn't had the consistent snaps to prove that.

Seeing that he's in a positional competition with Efton Chism III right now (one that he should win), you'd expect Douglas to be up to the task this summer. If a strong training camp can carry into the regular season, and he's able to be used in the passing attack at a higher volume, it could make the Patriots desire to keep him around a lot more magnified.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The other wide receiver drafted in the sixth round in 2023, Boutte is in a different situation. It feels like his time is nearing the end in New England, and a lot of it is because of the trade for A.J. Brown. There have been rumors that Boutte is interested in being traded this season because of what may become a diminished workload, and he has a point.

But should he stick around and be used in tandem with Brown and free agent signing Romeo Doubs, he could also prove to the Patriots that he's a lot more valuable than just a trade chip. To me, it seems likely that Boutte will be in another uniform by the time the 2027 season rolls around, but how that happens could be dictated by his performance this year. I doubt that he'll be a Patriot when the first game of 2027 kicks off.

TE Hunter Henry

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

I would be stunned if Henry even hits the open market. The starting tight end has become an important piece of the Patriots' offense since signing in 2021, and has formed a tight-knit bond with quarterback Drake Maye in the process. He's coming off a career season in 2025 and keeps knocking on the door for being included in the conversations for one of the best tight ends in franchise history.

This season will be interesting for Henry. Maybe he decides to hang them after at age 32 (he'll turn 32 in December), despite his play being at a high level. From a leadership standpoint, the Patriots should try and keep Henry around for as long as possible. A contract extension could be in the cards for the veteran, regardless of how his season turns out.

OG Mike Onwenu

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots created more than $7 million in cap space after restructuring Onwenu's previous contract, allowing him to play on a more lucrative signing bonus deal this season. The new contract won't prevent him from hitting free agency next winter, but it shows one thing: Onwenu was willing to take a pay cut for the Patriots. That should clue us into a potential decision he may make for 2027.

The 28-year-old guard is still playing at an elite level, something he's consistently done since being drafted in 2020. The Patriots have made it a priority to bring in offensive linemen to protect Maye in the pocket, and there really isn't anyone better on the team that Onwenu at doing so. He signed a massive deal to remain with the Patriots back in 2024, and that could easily happen once again.

S Kevin Byard

Byard -- who led the NFL in interceptions a year ago with the Chicago Bears -- inked a one-year deal to join the Patriots' secondary this offseason. Is this the swan song for the safety? The former Tennessee Titans star, who is set to turn 33 years old in August, isn't getting any younger, despite his play being at a high level.

This one is interesting to me for several reasons. The Patriots could have signed Byard to a multi-year contract in free agency, considering his prior relationship with Mike Vrabel and his elite play with the Bears in 2025. But they didn't. Instead, they gave him a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. We could be seeing a "year-by-year" plan for Byard, as the veteran may take some time to decide his future steps after each passing season. Right now, I'd say it's up in the air if he re-signs at this point in time.

The other Patriots set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason include wide receiver Mack Hollins, offensive tackle James Hudson, edge rusher Jesse Luketa, linebackers Christian Elliss, K.J. Britt and Chad Muma, cornerback Kindle Vildor, safety Mike Brown and punter Bryce Baringer.

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