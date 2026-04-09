Three Draft Mistakes The Patriots Can't Afford To Make

For several years under Bill Belichick, and for the one year under Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots made too many mistakes on draft day. Whether it was passing on a sure-fire prospect for a more developmental player, or drafting players that fit only a certain kind of scheme, some of New England's recent drafts have struggled to round into form.

Last season was different. With Mike Vrabel leading the charge, and Eliot Wolf and Ryan Cowden creating the braintrust in the front office, the Patriots got contributions from almost every single draft pick in 2025.

If the Patriots want to continue their success into 2026, that trend of hitting on draft picks will need to continue. From adding players who will eventually become starters, to finding more-than-capable backups, there are opportunities for New England to get even better next season.

But they'll only get better if they avoid these three mistakes when the 2026 draft rolls around at the end of the month.

Overdrafting Offensive Guards, Defensive Tackles

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (OL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The starting offensive line is set for 2026. Will Campbell won't be moving to guard, Jared Wilson has taken over at center and Morgan Moses -- despite his age -- is remaining at right tackle. The Patriots, will dire needs at edge rusher and tight end, do not need to go out and spend a first round price tag for an offensive guard or defensive tackle.

Plenty of national media has mocked the Patriots selecting Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge or Iowa's Gennings Dunker in the first round to shore up their offensive line. Same goes for Ohio State defenisve tackle Kayden McDonald, who the Patriots hosted for a Top 30 visit earlier this offseason.

Yes, there may be small holes to plug up on either side of the trenches, but don't re-run a Cole Strange draft pick from 2022.

Passing On Top Tight Ends

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) defends during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

It's a safe bet that the Patriots won't end up with Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. It's an ever safer bet that the team will be drafting a tight end at some point, a position Vrabel praised at the NFL Annual Meetings last week.

They are not in a position to ignore the tight ends at all. Hunter Henry is entering a contract season and is set to turn 32 at the end of next season. Last year's backup, Austin Hooper, left in free agency to re-join the Atlanta Falcons. The player replacing him, Julian Hill, projects to be more of a blocking tight end and is yet to catch his first NFL touchdown.

That means, whether it's Oscar Delp (Georgia) or Max Klare (Ohio State) in the second or third rounds, Eli Raridon (Notre Dame) in the fifth round or Dae'Quan Wright (Ole Miss) in the seventh round, the Patriots must add another name to their tight end room in 2026.

Ignoring Special Teams Capabilities

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last season, the Patriots struggled in several areas of special teams. After Antonio Gibson went down with a torn ACL in Week 5, the kick return game was severely lacking. The punting unit also struggled at times, with third-year punter Bryce Baringer not having his best season since being drafted.

Late in the draft, New England should focus on adding players who can help in that part of the game. Some of the top punters in the draft -- Georgia's Brett Thorson and Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse -- would be fits for the Patriots in the fifth or sixth rounds.

If they don't decide on a punter, the Patriots should at least find a player with experience returning kicks. They have Marcus Jones back there returning punts at a historic rate. Why not add someone like LSU wide receiver Barion Brown, who six kick return touchdowns in college and three in one season (2023)?

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