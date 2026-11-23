The New England Patriots didn't play this week and sat at home on their bye week. Despite a rough two weeks where they've allowed 80 points and lost Drake Maye and A.J. Brown to injuries, they got some good news when it came to their standing in the AFC.

Three teams that are competing with the Patriots for a spot as a potential wild card team all lost on Sunday, opening the door for the Patriots to potentially steal a playoff spot as the postseason push rolls on.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders all lost their games and the Patriots — who already played the Steelers and Raiders this season — gained some very important ground in the AFC, something that could loom large when the calendar flips to December and January.

Here's a look at how the Patriots ended up having a good Sunday in Week 11.

Old Friend Knocks Off Visiting Steelers

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs the ball during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots already have played Steelers this year, beating them 20-3 in Week 2. Despite the Steelers having a better record, their loss to former Patriots quarterback Joe Milton and the Philadelphia Eagles dropped them to just one game above New England.

Milton, a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots back in 2024, went 11-for-21 for 141 yards in a 19-16 win. Pittsburgh's offense really couldn't keep up and after D.K. Metcalf got ejected in the second half, the Steelers really fell behind.

It also helps the Patriots that an NFC team emerged victorious against an AFC team. Should Pittsburgh and New England finish with the same record at the end of the season, the Patriots would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and finish above them in the standings.

Panthers Win Thriller Over Banged-Up Ravens

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown while Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Patriots quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, suited up elsewhere for the Ravens, but wasn't able to win the game. A matchup with the Carolina Panthers was filled with turnovers, trick plays and a lot of excitement, and the home Panthers ended up winning 35-33. Brissett's fourth down throw was picked off by Tyrel Dodson to seal it.

The Ravens entered Sunday below .500 with a 4-6 record and fall further down in the AFC North. They've really struggled amid a six-game losing streak and are now at risk of tumbling out of contention.

The Patriots and Ravens don't play this season and are likely competing for one of the wild card spots at the bottom of the playoff picture. However, they may end up going head-to-head for free agent quarterback Daniel Jones, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts this week. Both teams are reportedly willing to show interest in him after they've dealt with quarterback injuries.

Raiders Lose Second-Straight Game With Fernando Mendoza

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass on fourth down against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders came back from 17-0 down, but a trio of Jonah Coleman touchdowns led to the Broncos pulling out a 38-24 victory from the Mile High city. It was the second-career start for first overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders dropped to 4-7 with the loss.

Just like the Steelers, the Patriots have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Las Vegas. They lit up the scoreboard in a 45-17 win at Gillette Stadium in Week 6, where Mendoza came in for his first NFL snaps in mop-up duty.

Where Patriots Sit in AFC Standings:

Nov 12, 2026; Munich, Germany; New England Patriots quarterbacks Drake Maye (10) and Tommy DeVito (16) run during practice at FC Bayern Munich training ground at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots didn't end up jumping up into the playoff picture, as the Cleveland Browns — who own a better record than the Patriots — were also on their bye week. But it was a net-positive Sunday for New England. Here's a look at how the standings look pre-Sunday Night Football.

Current AFC Playoff Picture Ahead of Sunday Night Football in Week 11 1. Buffalo Bills, 9-1 2. Denver Broncos, 8-2 3. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-2 4. Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-3 5. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 6. Cleveland Browns, 6-4 7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-4 In The Hunt: New England Patriots, 5-5 In The Hunt: Houston Texans, 4-6 In The Hunt: Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7 In The Hunt: Baltimore Ravens, 4-7 In The Hunt: New York Jets, 3-8 In The Hunt: Indianapolis Colts, 3-8 In The Hunt: Los Angeles Chargers, 1-9 In The Hunt: Miami Dolphins, 1-9 In The Hunt: Tennessee Titans, 1-9

If the Patriots can stay afloat in the AFC and beat the winnable games on their schedule (on the road against the Chargers and Jets, and at home against the Dolphins), things could get really interesting for the AFC's sixth or seventh seeds.

As it stands right now, winning the AFC East for the second-straight year seems unobtainable, especially with the Bills beating the Dolphins 26-9 at home. For now, the Patriots will be competing for a chance to stay alive in any way possible.

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