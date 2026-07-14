Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Marcus Jones Is A True Dual-Threat Superstar

Marcus Jones might be one of the most exciting players that the New England Patriots have ever had, and that's saying something.

Since being drafted in the third round back in 2022, the cornerback has played in all three phases of the game, and has scored in all three ways as well. He was voted a captain last year for the first team and earned a contract extension to remain in New England. Jones is here to stay, and for good reason.

That's why we have Jones at No. 11 on our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings. It doesn't matter if he's playing defense or on special teams. He's a special player and one that can change the game at the drop of a hat.

To check out our full rankings, and where Jones stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Great At Both Defense And Special Teams...

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) breaks up a pass to Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The Bengals fall to 3-8 with a 26-20 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After signing a three-year, $36 million extension with the Patriots last season, Jones delivered a performance worthy of his newfound financial windfall. As New England’s primary punt returner, the former Houston Cougar ran back 21 punts for 323 yards and two touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named to the second-team All-Pro as a punt returner — the second such selection of his career (first-team All Pro as a returner in 2023).

Given his proven promise as the Pats’ top weapon in the return game, his position within the game’s third phase is all but solidified. Additionally, Jones played 71 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps as their slot cornerback. He finished the year with 65 total tackles to go with 11 pass breakups and eight tackles for loss. One of his three interceptions came against Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals, where he returned it 33 yards for a pick six.

With second-year riser Craig Woodson and veteran Kevin Byard expected to solidify the safety position, Jones will remain a part of an elite trio of corners — including All-Pro Christian Gonzalez and ninth-year thumper Carlton Davis.

Having caught all five of his career targets on offense — for 96 yards and a touchdown — Jones should continue to be New England’s triple threat in 2026 and beyond. - Mike D'Abate

...But His Returning Skills Are Top-Notch

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) warms up before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Jones’ ability to return punts, he may be among the best in recent NFL memory in that department.

He had a pair of touchdown returns last season, one against the Carolina Panthers and one against the New York Giants. Jones’ first step after catching a punt is always at lightning speed and he’s never out of the play, even if he has to backtrack to catch the punt.The explosiveness that he has helped break a long-standing, 75-year NFL record for punt return average (14.6 yards per return, originally held by Hall of Famer George McAfee).

His defense is good – it’s not the calling card to his game – but there’s room to improve there.

Jones has always been on the smaller side for a slot cornerback, and there are times where his 5-foot-8 stature gets outmuscled by a 6-foot-4 Drake London in the end zone. He played extremely well for the entire season, being a menace around the ball and getting in the middle of plays. But from now until he hangs up his cleats, his best ability will always be as a return man. - Ethan Hurwitz

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