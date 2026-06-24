Why the Patriots Backup OT Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

We know that the New England Patriots have put an importance on protecting quarterback Drake Maye ahead of this season, but what names will be tasked will doing that?

Following spring practices, the Patriots have more than plenty offensive tackles on the roster heading into training camp. The team traded up to grab Caleb Lomu back in April, double-dipped on day three and brings over a few depth names from last year's Super Bowl team.

"It is a premium position in our league, the pool of players that can play the position is relatively small and you can never have enough depth I think there," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said during the NFL Draft. The emphasis we want to talk about or that we do talk about in protecting the quarterback, it starts up front. We've talked about that – I think a year ago we talked about a little bit of an inside-out mentality.

We know that Morgan Moses and Will Campbell will be the starters when Week 1 rolls around. Where is gets murky is who follows up behind them.

Here are a few questions that the Patriots will need to answer during the next few months at the offensive tackle position, including what to do with their 21-year-old rookie.

Does Top Swing Tackle Role Go To Rookies Or Veterans?

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) waits to speak to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's establish a baseline that the Patriots' starting pair of Campbell (left) and Moses (right) won't change, barring injury or a drastic drop in production. Who will grab the top backup role and play both sides? Right now, the leader in the clubhouse has to be Lomu.

The 28th overall pick in this year's draft has repped at both left and right tackle during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and has been able to hold his own on both sides. It would make sense for your first round pick to get the most run on the field. But maybe the Patriots decide to go in another direction and ease the rookie into his first season.

James Hudson, entering his sixth season in the NFL, inked a one-year deal with New England this past offseason to be a possible swing tackle. After stints with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, Hudson is one of those veteran players that you'd love to keep around as a safety valve, but how much real impactful value does he bring? If the Patriots want to go with a veteran as the top backup, those would likely be either Hudson or second-year Marcus Bryant.

One dark horse who should make the team and see snaps on both sides of the line is Texas A&M rookie Dametrious Crownover. Drafted in the sixth round back in April, Crownover was a more than solid tackle in college, but there's been chatter about him also learning the left side.

If I had a say, I would put Lomu as the top option among a crowded room.

How Many Players Will The Patriots Keep?

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots 2025-2026 tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff and tackle Lorenz Metz (72) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That room is crowded, and when I mean crowded, I mean jammed tight. Along with Campbell, Moses, Lomu, Crownover, Hudson and Bryant, the Patriots also have Lorenz Metz, Sebastian Gutierrez and Caedan Wallace (who can also play guard). There isn't much breathing room.

So how many of these guys will make the initial 53-man roster come late August?

It's safe to say that Campbell, Moses and Lomu will make the team, regardless of how their summer goes. The talent and financial ramifications don't really give the Patriots a chance to release them. But after them, it gets murky. Maybe it's Crownover, Hudson and Bryant who make the team. Metz -- who's part of the International Pathway Program -- could stick around as a massive backup (6-foot-9, 320 lbs). Caedan Wallace, originally drafted to be the team's left tackle in 2024, has shifted around the line plenty during his rocky start to a career.

The Patriots have Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mike Onwenu, Ben Brown and Jared Wilson are the interior players slated to make the team. Add that with the three offensive tackles and we have seven names already locked in (at this point in time).

That gives New England really three to four spots to play with their depth. I tend to expect 10 offensive linemen to make the team each season coming out of the preseason, so that's really going to narrow down the pool of backups.

How Does Caedan Wallace Fit Into OL Picture?

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wallace's versatility gives me hope for his chances, but he really hasn't shown much since being drafted in the third round three years ago. He was brought up as a left tackle before switching to the right side at one point. Last summer, he made the team but as a guard.

The Patriots could certainly use guard depth, as Brown and Andrew Rupcich appear to be the top backups this spring. If Wallace continues to get better and look the part, he could be a really important part of the team.

If a player goes down with an injury at four positions, Wallace could potentially step in and help. He was inactive for most of 2025, but the fact he stayed on the 53-man roster is a good sign for how the team views him. Cutting him opens up the door for a team to slide in and swipe him up.

New England won't have to add any new faces to the offensive tackle room this summer. They have plenty of names to make that training camp position as exciting as possible.

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