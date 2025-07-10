Raiders Offensive Linemen Named Potential First Time Pro Bowlers
The strength of the Raiders has always resided in the men who play in the trenches. Otto, Upshaw, Shell. Three of the many defining names of the Silver and Black.
In 2025, head coach Pete Carroll is bringing those feelings back, recommitting the Raiders to run the football behind the likes of Kolton Miller and Dylan Parham, two players Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr listed as potential first time Pro Bowlers.
"This one may seem out of left field, but I am choosing either Parham or Miller as my offensive lineman who gets the Ashton Jeanty boost," wrote Orr.
"Parham had his best year as a Raider in 2024, amid less-than-desirable circumstances and a true lack of an identity within the run game. He finished the season as one of the better run-blocking guards in the NFL, paving the way for Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick. Miller is the safer bet, given that he’s been Las Vegas’s stalwart at the left tackle spot for the better part of seven seasons."
"Chip Kelly is coming back to the NFL from Ohio State, surely with the directive to run the football like he did a year ago when he got two Buckeye running backs drafted early in the second round. While Miller is more of a natural pass protector, he could get the name recognition boost if Vegas develops a reputation as a steamroller offense."
The Raiders sorely missed having an explosive playmaking running back after Josh Jacobs signed with the Packers. Ashton Jeanty is expected to be that type of player.
As a result, the Raiders' offensive line will be playing on their toes instead of continuously playing on their back foot.
A re-establishment of the run with home run threats in Jeanty and Raheem Mostert will be enough to keep defenses honest, and considering the Raiders' weapons, the offense is likely going to be built to get the ball out of Geno Smith's hands in record time.
In my opinion, I think Parham has the best shot to get a Pro Bowl nod.
The tackle spots are quite hard to compete for and we know what Miller's ceiling looks like. Parham is another breed who was playing at a high level last season before being afflicted with injuries.
Benefitting from being flanked by Jackson Powers-Johnson, Parham could lead the way as Highway 66 is now open for business.
