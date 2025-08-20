Raiders' Rookie Receives High Recognition
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with several pressing needs and addressed nearly every one of them. Along with their quarterback situation, the Raiders' ground game struggled mightily the past two seasons.
Las Vegas addressed that need by adding Ashton Jeanty early in this year's NFL Draft. The rookie running back has shown his potential throughout training camp and the preseason.
He only appeared briefly in the Raiders' two preseason games, but that was enough to put the league on notice. Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently graded a rookie from every Week 2 preseason game. He gave Jeanty an A- for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Jeanty's strong showing against the 49ers showed why he can carry the load for the Raiders this season. He impressed with downhill aggression on an early third-down conversion and displayed the strength to push safety Ji'Ayir Brown into the end zone early in the second quarter," Reuter said.
"The top-10 pick's best rush came late in the first quarter, however, when he cut off a lineman's back side, accelerated through the second level, and ran over Deommodore Lenoir in space to ultimately gain 13 yards. He was unsuccessful bouncing an inside run off left tackle and lowering pads against linebacker Tatum Bethune on his only reception."
Jeanty's Growth
Following training camp, Jeanty noted that although he initially felt the pressure that comes with being drafted sixth overall, he is focused on the season ahead. It is rare for a running back to be drafted as high as Jeanty was, but it is already clear he will be worth it.
"Maybe at first before first training camp, all that type stuff, high expectations. But I think the best thing that I've done for myself is just kind of silence that out. I know there's expectations for me. That's what you want. If there's no expectations, then you're not doing something, right? So I'm in my own bubble just trying to get better each and every single day, listen to what people in the building are telling me. If I'm doing good or if I'm not doing good, then I think that's what's important."
"I'm enjoying the process for sure. My first year in the NFL, obviously rookie year, it's a long year. It's been a lot. But I mean, it's a blessing to be here. I've dreamed about this, so I'm taking it day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, just trying to get better."
