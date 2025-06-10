More Receptions for Raiders in 2025: Bech or Thornton?
The Las Vegas Raiders added to their wide receiver room in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a major need this offseason.
They started with TCU’s Jack Bech in the second round, then took Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton Jr. in the fourth.
General Manager John Spytek has identified good wide receiver talent before, so both players have a chance to be productive players for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have only two established receivers, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, so Bech and/or Thornton have a chance to see the field often during their rookie seasons.
Which brings up the question: Which rookie receiver will have more receptions in 2025, Bech or Thornton?
Let’s make the case for each player.
Bech was drafted higher and was a more productive player in college, giving him the slight edge in the short term. He has great size and athletic ability, showcasing his impressive route-running skills on film.
Bech caught 62 passes for the Horned Frogs last season, including nine touchdowns. He can work the middle of the field for first-down yardage or take the top off the defense and catch a deep ball.
One reason Bech should see the field often in his rookie year is that he is willing to do the dirty work and be a good teammate. His run-blocking needs improvement, but he is willing to learn from it.
Thornton has maybe the most intriguing physical profile of any Raiders pass-catcher. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds and ran a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Despite a lack of high catch volume, Thornton managed 661 yards on 25.4 (!!!) yards per reception and six touchdowns. He uses his long strides and elite speed to blow past defenders and make explosive plays downfield.
While Thornton’s technical abilities need work, he is already impressing the coaching staff with the work he has put in during OTAs. That could signal that he may be ready sooner than they expected.
So, which player will have more receptions in their rookie season? It feels like Bech is the easy answer, as he is more ready to contribute in 2025.
However, Thornton is progressing nicely, which could lead to a breakout season down the line.
