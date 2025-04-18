NFL Mock Draft 7.0 - One Week to Go
There is only one week until the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the league are preparing for the first round, where they hope they will land future stars. General Manager John Spytek is looking to make an impact in his first draft for the Silver and Black.
Teams have met with multiple prospects and seem to finally have a good idea of who they will select in the first round.
So, we will try to predict what these teams will do.
This is the penultimate edition of our eight-week mock draft series. You can check out our first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth editions by clicking on the links.
With that, let's get into our latest mock draft.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Not much else to say about this pick. Turns out the Titans' future franchise quarterback is pretty good at Fortnite, too.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Don't worry, Travis, we listed you as a cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter will try to play both sides of the ball for as many snaps as possible.
3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Arguably the best player in this draft, many offensive lines will hate facing the Giants next season. Carter has incredible explosiveness and strength and could become one of the league's top rushers.
4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Can Campbell stay at tackle and protect Drake Maye? No matter where he ends up on the offensive line, he should be a major help for New England.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Despite rumors the Jaguars like Ashton Jeanty, they stick with the best player on the board and take Graham to bolster their interior defensive line. Graham may not have the greatest measurables but has an elite motor and knows how to get off blocks.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Raiders have landed Jeanty in the last few mocks we've done, but this time, they land the draft's most overthought player. Spytek lands Johnson and he becomes a defensive cornerstone.
7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Arguably the top tackle in the draft, the Jets land Membou to protect Justin Fields. Membou has elite size and athleticism for the position.
8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Walker is a versatile defensive piece that should help a Panthers' defense that needs help all over the field. Will he stick as an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher?
9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Derek Carr's 2025 season is in jeopardy, and he likely won't be in New Orleans for much longer anyway. So, the Saints land the top passer in the draft to be their long-term franchise QB.
10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Bears get Ben Johnson's workhorse back without having to trade up. Jeanty will take a massive load of Caleb Williams' shoulders.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Banks is another player who could play either guard or tackle, and the 49ers need both. Banks will protect Brock Purdy, who will likely see a major payday this summer.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Golden does not have to go far for his professional team. He becomes the speedster for Dak Prescott that can take the top off of opposing defenses.
13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Dolphins may move on from Jalen Ramsey, and while Starks is best at safety, he could slide down to cornerback for a good amount of snaps. He is one of the most instinctual defenders in the draft.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Does Warren like St. Elmo's Steak House?
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Green may be the player the Falcons are most interested in, according to NFL reporters. He has excellent explosiveness and strength and should immediately help an Atlanta pass-rush that desperately needs it.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Arizona's linebacker group is not great, but they decide to bolster the pass-rush instead. Williams can play some linebacker, but he's best fit to be a three-down end.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Cincinnati just needs someone to disrupt plays on defense along with Trey Hendrickson. Harmon can defend the run and push the pocket as a pass-rusher, too..
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
This may be a bit rich for Booker, but the Seahawks need interior offensive line help badly. Booker should be a plus-run defender from day one.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
A player with a polarizing draft range, Stewart lands with a team that desperately needs to get after the quarterback. He was at his best when he was rushing the passer for the Aggies last season and should do the same for the Bucs.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Broncos are fortunate to not have many major draft needs, so they land Hampton, the next-best back in the class. Hampton has a powerful running style that should take a load off Bo Nix.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Steelers are looking for an eventual succession plan for Cam Heyward, and they could get it in Nolen. The former Ole Miss Rebel can line up almost anywhere across the defensive line.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Besides the obvious Michigan connection with Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter, Grant offers the Chargers a true game-wrecker on the defensive line with his size and athletic ability.
23. Green Bay Packers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
It does not make much sense for the Packers to draft a wide receiver -- unless it's McMillan. He is the only first-round receiver who can stand out as the team's future X-receiver.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
Minnesota needs help in the secondary, and Emmanwori has elite athleticism. Brian Flores can use him all around his defense.
25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
Houston struggled badly on the offensive line last season, so they land Simmons, who profiles as someone who can reach elite status at the position. Simmons is likely a tackle at the next level.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Rams, like the Broncos, do not have many immediate needs, so they can land an exciting offensive weapon. Loveland should be a reliable target in the passing game and is a better run-blocker than he gets credit for.
27. Baltimore Ravens - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Baltimore's pass-rush does not feature many reliable threats, so they get Pearce, who has the quickness and underrated strength to anchor that group.
28. Detroit Lions - Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
The Lions add Jackson, an ultra-athletic offensive lineman who can play either guard or tackle spot. He can fit in any offensive scheme.
29. Washington Commanders - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
Washington was one of the top pass defenses in the league last season, but they get a player that Dan Quinn will love having on his unit. Barron will likely be a slot at the next level, but he can play anywhere in the secondary.
30. Buffalo Bills - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
This would be a dream scenario for the Bills. Campbell has elite IQ and athleticism and would slide in nicely for Buffalo's defense as they look to dethrone the Chiefs.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Chiefs' offensive line got decimated in the Super Bowl, so they add Zabel, who should be an immediate anchor for that group, regardless of which spot he lines up at.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
The Eagles lost Josh Sweat in free agency, so they need to find a pass-rusher to replace him. Ezeirauku has an array of pass-rush moves and recorded 16 sacks for the Golden Eagles last season.
