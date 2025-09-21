Pete Carroll Reacts to Raiders' Woeful Loss to Commanders
LANDOVER, Mary.-- The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the early stages of a turnaround they hoped would be a relatively quick one. Three weeks into the 2025 season, it appears any turnaround the Raiders are hoping for will take some time. Las Vegas has a long way to go.
Raiders' Bad Dream
The Raiders' loss on Monday night got off to a bad start, and everything after that seemed to go downhill. Looking to bounce back, the Raiders entered Week 3 seemingly confident that their Week 2 performance was more of a one-off than anything else.
Then, Week 3 happened, and it is hard to deny the consistencies between the Raiders' past two performances. Many of the same issues that led to their loss on Monday night reappeared on Sunday against the Commanders.
Las Vegas gave up a big special teams play on the opening kickoff, leading to an early Commanders' touchdown. Las Vegas played from behind for the rest of the game, just like on Monday night. Las Vegas failed to do much of anything correctly in their second consecutive loss.
Las Vegas' offense produced its best rushing performance of the young season. However, it was anything but pretty, as it is evident the Raiders' offensive line is still a work in progress. In fact, Las Vegas' offensive line might be the fatal flaw of this season's Raiders team.
The Raiders made additions to every position group's set of starters, except its offensive line. Their 1-2 start to what appeared to be a promising season, is the byproduct of that decision. It is evident that teams know they can pressure the Raiders' offensive line and throw off the unit's rhythm.
Still, as bad as the Raiders' offense struggled on Sunday against the Commanders, Las Vegas struggled in all three phases of the game for the first time this season.
Las Vegas' special teams gave up a 69-yard kickoff return on the game's opening kickoff, giving Washington the ball at the Raiders' 27-yard line. The Commanders scored five plays later, effectively setting the tone for the day, like Geno Smith's interception on the first play of Week 2.
The Raiders' offense continued to stall out, failing to move the ball or score nearly enough to make up for the mistakes Las Vegas made as a team. There was enough blame to go around for Sunday's disappointing loss for the Raiders.
Even the Raiders' defense, which has been a bright spot for the team through the first few weeks of the season, uncharacteristically struggled on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense has been stout against the run this season, but it allowed Washington to rush for nearly 130 yards, yielding several long runs.
The Raiders must figure things out and do so quickly, before another season gets away from them.