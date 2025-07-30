Raider Nation Seeing New Offense in Motion
The Las Vegas Raiders were hard to watch on the offensive side of the ball for much of last season.
The team could not run the ball, and outside of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, the passing game looked poor, especially due to the inconsistency at the quarterback position.
When Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over this offseason, they overhauled much of the offense. They knew the team could not lack on that side of the ball if they wanted to compete in the tough AFC West.
So, the team made significant moves, including trading for quarterback Geno Smith and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round. Chip Kelly takes over as the offensive coordinator after a championship-winning season at Ohio State.
Training camp has begun, and fans now have the opportunity to see this offense in motion firsthand.
Having a floor-raising quarterback like Smith and an explosive running back like Jeanty will certainly raise the offense from its 27th-best ranking last season.
So far, the Silver and Black offense has put on a show. Smith has been throwing dimes all over the field, while Jeanty has made defenders look silly in one-on-one situations.
Practices with no pads are meant to make the offense look good, but it is still encouraging to see that unit looking much more competent than last year. The offense is still making plays even with pads on, as there are several clips of Jeanty winning match-ups with defenders.
Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, has been impressing coaches, teammates, and fans throughout the summer. He came out of college as a raw prospect, but he looks further along than many expected.
The Raiders have several new pieces on offense that they must assimilate quickly, which appears to be the case in the early days of training camp. Fans do not want to see an offense like the 2024 Raiders ever again.
The season has not started, and we will not have a good idea of what this offense truly looks like until they take the field against an opponent, but things are looking up at the end of July.
This Raiders offense has a chance to do some encouraging things in 2025.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.