WATCH: Raiders DL Zach Carter Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders must find a quality option, or options of defensive tackles, to line up next to Adam Butler. Las Vegas all but knows what it will get out of Butler, as the veteran has been relatively consistent and is coming off a career-best season.
However, the departure of Christian Wilkins has put a strain on a position group that already had questions surrounding it. The Raiders will need players like Zach Carter to step up this season.
Carter spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: P.J. Fleck said you remind him a lot of Robert Spillane. And for you, that's pretty good compliment, do you see a lot of Robert in you?
Lindenberg: "Absolutely. And I haven't had the fortune to have met him, but I've seen so much tape. I've watched his film, I've heard stories from Coach [P.J.] Fleck and Coach [Dan] Nichol, our strength coach from Minnesota, and it’s incredible to think about myself being able to emulate that. We're different people, but you can take things from people and add them to your game and to the way that you play. And I think certainly to be able to be put in the category with Robert Spillane is something that I will 100 percent take and add to myself."
Q: Elandon Roberts and Devin White have been talking to you, what have you learned from those two?
Lindenberg: "Seasoned pros is a great way to put it. Those guys have been around, and it's so awesome to have those guys around me on the football field and off the football field, right? They helped me with not only how to take on a block, how to see the path of the back and not get influenced by the offensive line, for example, on the field, those kind of things. But it's also how to watch film, it's how to take care of my body, it's what am I eating?
"And for me, I would love to take up as much information as I can with more guys like Germaine Pratt, Jamal Adams, Jaylon Smith. You see all the years those guys have been in the NFL, and how could you not learn something from guys like that? And so for me, it's just being a sponge and soaking up as much as I can from those guys in all aspects of the game, not just the field, but off field stuff as well, because I think that's just as important, if not more, if you want to be able to play for as long as those guys have."
