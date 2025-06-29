The Raiders' Emphasis This Upcoming Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped many aspects of the team this season. However, after fininshing last season with one of the worst turnover differentials in the National Football League, the Raiders have a renewed focus.
Following Organized Team Activities, Maxx Crosby elaborated.
"We're constantly emphasizing taking the ball away, and we did that last couple days, so it's been a lot of fun. It's like you said that energy is contagious. Football, you could have all the X's and O's and be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it, when it's really nut-cutting time, it's truly who's going to execute better, and who's willing to go farther," Crosby said.
"And that's what I preach to my guys. I know that's what they're preaching on the team. By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run. Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length, and that's all I feel like the cream always rises to the top.
Crosby has been the most dependable player on the Raiders' roster over the past few seasons. As the face of the organization, Crosby noted that he prides himself on sustaining his pace and production, as that is the true mark of an impact player.
"So, it sounds cliche, but it's real; there's a reason why guys come out the gate looking amazing, and then all of a sudden you don't hear their name again. It's the guys that do it every single day that over the course of the season, by Week 17, Week 18, and then playoffs, it's the same guys being put on those pedestals," Crosby said.
"If you have a team of collective guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively, but defensively, too. Like, Geno [Smith] is a great leader, and you've got a guy like [Ashton] Jeanty coming in. Jakobi Meyers is a prime example of a dude that's always working. And if you have a bunch of dogs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest length to win, you're going to have a chance."
