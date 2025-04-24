NFL Mock Draft 8.0 - Today's the Day
It's finally draft day.
No, I'm not talking about the friendless birthday party, Vontae Mack no matter what Kevin Costner classic. I'm talking about the 2025 NFL Draft.
32 picks will be made, including one by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall (of course, they could trade out!). The team hopes to land a potential franchise cornerstone in the first year of the Pete Carroll-John Spytek era.
This is the final edition of our eight-week mock draft series, where we try to predict every selection in the first round.
Let's not waste any more time. Here is our last mock draft as the first round kicks off tonight.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The Cam Ward era begins tonight. Enjoy, Titans fans.
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The question with Hunter becomes how much he will play on both sides of the ball. The Browns get an elite offensive weapon and a shut-down cornerback, all in one.
3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
This may be a unique pick considering the makeup of the Giants' defensive line, but Carter is the best player in the class. It won't be hard to deploy Carter against opposing offensive lines.
4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Campbell is the kind of culture pick that fits what Mike Vrabel wants to do. His toughness and elite technique will be perfect for protecting Drake Maye.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This may be the early shock of the draft, but the Jaguars are looking for an offensive spark plug. The Raiders lose Jeanty right out from under them, despite Jacksonville having Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Smoke appears to be blowing towards Membou to the Silver and Black. He is massive and has excellent athleticism, and he could take over as the Raiders' future left tackle if the team cannot come to an agreement on a contract extension with Kolton Miller.
7. New York Jets - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
I was perfectly comfortable with keeping Graham in Jacksonville the entire time, but recent news made me change my mind. Aaron Glenn gets a game-wrecker for his interior defensive line.
8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia
This is one of the best fits in the draft. Walker can play as a traditional stack linebacker or an edge rusher, and the Panthers need significant help everywhere on defense.
9. New Orleans Saints - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
This could be an offensive line pick, but the Saints get a true No. 1 wide receiver presence if Chris Olave cannot stay healthy. McMillan uses his size and physicality to beat defensive backs and is a better route-runner than he gets credit for.
10. Chicago Bears - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
I wanted to keep Warren on the Colts in this mock the entire time, but smoke appears to be blowing towards him in Chicago. Warren becomes Ben Johnson's Sam LaPorta prototype for his new offense.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The 49ers' defensive tackle group is not one that can be competitive in the NFC, so they add Nolen. He gives them a player who can push the pocket from the interior, but he must improve as a run defender.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Dak Prescott gets an explosive receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. Golden will provide the Cowboys with speed and a true field-stretcher.
13. Miami Dolphins - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
The Dolphins will likely move on from Jalen Ramsey at some point, so they must find a replacement. That comes in the form of Barron, who projects as a nickel defender but could spend time on the outside.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
With Tyler Warren off the board, the Colts get the next-best tight end. Loveland is an excellent route-runner and pass-catcher and is not a negative as a run-blocker.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Falcons fans will rejoice, as the team finally addresses the dire need to fix the pass rush. Green has an array of pass-rush moves and great athleticism, and could finally be the star edge rusher the Falcons have sought for years.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
A shoulder injury does not drop Campbell too far, as he lands with the Cardinals, who need help at several spots on defense. Campbell will likely be a stack 'backer, but he can also drop down and rush the passer.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Bengals desperately need help along the edge. With Trey Hendrickson's future in doubt and no proven option across from him, Williams, a toolsy edge defender, comes in and provides immediate relief.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Seattle needs help on its interior offensive line. Zabel kicks inside to guard at the next level and helps improve the Seahawks' run game.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Tampa Bay could go edge rusher, but it adds an excellent instinctual defensive back who should pair nicely next to Antoine Winfield Jr.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Hampton is an angry runner who is tough to bring down once he gets into the open field. He should be a workhorse back for Bo Nix, who did not have a reliable run game last season.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Steelers stay patient and stop Sanders' slide, making him their franchise quarterback. Sanders should fit in nicely with the weapons the Steelers have on offense.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Jim Harbaugh gets a player he and Greg Roman can have some fun with. Burden is an explosive player with the ball in his hands, and as Missouri wants teams to know, he is a better route-runner than he gets credit for.
23. Green Bay Packers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
A Johnson slide results in the talented cornerback falling to the Packers. Johnson has medical questions and concerns about his speed, but the Packers take a swing on his immense talent.
24. Washington Commanders (from Vikings) - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Trade! Washington moves up with the Vikings, who only have four picks in this draft. Emmanwori replaces new Raider Jeremy Chinn in Washington, fitting in nicely in Dan Quinn's defense with his extreme athletic abilities.
25. Houston Texans - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Houston has several directions it could go, but the Texans land Egbuka and reunite him with C.J. Stroud. Egbuka will feast over the middle of the field and be one of the best possession receivers in the league.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Rams need to find a franchise left tackle, and they get arguably the best value in the draft in Simmons. A knee injury is the only reason the talented lineman is available at No. 26.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Donovan Ezeirauku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeirauku was second in FBS last season in sacks, and the Ravens need a reliable edge rusher. He is excellent value in the late first round.
28. Detroit Lions - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Once thought of as a candidate to go No. 1 overall in this draft, Pearce lands in Detroit, where he will be the edge presence the team needs across from Aidan Hutchinson.
29. Minnesota Vikings (from Commanders) - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Vikings trade back and still land one of the draft's top defensive linemen. Harmon can play at several spots along the defensive line and should be a three-down player.
30. Buffalo Bills - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
No team would get better value out of a raw pass-rusher like the Bills. Stewart has the physical tools but must refine his technical abilities.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
The league is high on Banks, so he will likely go much higher than this. However, he lands with the Chiefs in this mock, a team that desperately needs to add better offensive linemen after moving on from a few this offseason.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
After losing Josh Sweat in free agency, the Eagles need to replace him on the edge. Scourton is a big defensive end who Vic Fangio will love molding into a plus player.
