Raiders Need More Depth at WR
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of off-season moves to revamp their offense and build a new identity. With hirings such as Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith, the Raiders will have a completely different attitude next season.
One thing that remains unchanged for them is their wide receiver room, which is something they need to address. Jakobi Meyers went for more than 1,000 yards last season, but is that production sustainable or just a matter of increased targets.
Players like Zay Flowers or Ladd McConkey were able to get more yards with fewer targets. If they want to set up Smith with as much possibility to compete in a loaded division, they have to improve their wide receiver room.
The time for them to sign a big name in free agency has passed, as players like Cooper Kupp or DK Metcalf have already signed on with new teams. There are still options for them, but unless they draft someone with their high draft pick, Meyers will be their main wide receiver.
They still have Brock Bowers, who was the only tight end to be in the top ten most receiving yards last year. They can still have a successful passing attack, but they need more depth. I believe they should sign Elijah Moore out of free agency.
Moore was a high second-round draft pick for the New York Jets, who never worked out for them, which is how he ended up with the Cleveland Browns. After two years with them, he's now sitting in free agency and is perfect for a team like the Raiders to pick up.
Moore will only be 25 by the time the season begins and could be very productive for the Raiders. Last season, he played every single game and had one touchdown to go alongside 538 yards. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he has the potential to break out.
The third wide receiver on the Raider's depth chart is currently Ramel Keyton, who played eight games last season and had one reception for three yards. Moore is still young, and if they don't want to invest in him, they could offer him a one-year contract and see how it goes.
Even if it isn't Moore, and it's someone like Keenan Allen, the Raiders need to make a move to add more depth to their receiving room. They can't be trying to turn their franchise around without ignoring this facet of the game; they need a dominant receiver or a room of competent ones.
