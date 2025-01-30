REPORT: Former NFL Player Casts Doubt Upon Raiders' Carroll Hire
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter next season with their third head coach in as many years after hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach. Carroll has decades of experience in the National Football League and college football, winning a championship on both levels.
During his time at the University of Southern California and with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has taken over teams looking to get out of recent slumps.
Those experiences will undoubtedly help him with the Raiders situation he has inherited, and they give the Raiders' front office hope that Carroll was the right hire.
However, Emmanuel Acho of FOX Sports 1 is not as optimistic as those surrounding the Raiders organization. The former NFL player shared his feelings on the hire.
“You got a bridge coach, and you’re going to have a bridge quarterback, and you expect to have a successful season? It’s bad math,” Acho said on FOX Sports 1's The Facility. “Pete Carroll turned [73] years old in Sept. [2024]. How long do you anticipate that he’s going to coach? Pete Carroll’s a defensive-minded head coach, at least, I would suggest that. But the Seattle Seahawks hadn’t had a top-10 defense since 2016. So, the thing you do best, you didn’t do it best.
“Furthermore, Pete Carroll hadn’t won a playoff game since 2019,” Acho added. “Not to mention that Pete Carroll and his leader Russell Wilson, there was tension there. As a result, they both departed. So, while I love it because the name Pete Carroll will always and forever ring a bell in the sport of football — he’s one of the most brilliant football minds ever — I just don’t know that it makes a ton of sense.”
While Acho has reason to feel the way he does, it must be remembered that Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is still with the team. Graham has done a solid job guiding the Raiders' defense over the past two seasons, usually in non-advantageous situations.
Finding a way to retain Graham, even for another season or two, would be a significant win for Carroll and the Raiders' front office. The Raiders retaining Graham would represent some semblance of continuity for a team that has had little of it over the past five years.
While the Raiders will need time to reassemble after firing and hiring yet another head coach, Carroll's experience and wealth of knowledge should bode well for the Silver and Black.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.