REPORT: Raiders' Loss to Buccaneers Has Massive Implications
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 28-13 on Sunday night, good for their ninth straight loss to drop them to 2-11 on the season.
But you want to know the silver lining?
With the loss, the Raiders now own sole possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is obviously monumental for a Las Vegas squad that is in desperate need of a quarterback and has not taken a signal-caller in the first round of the draft since JaMarcus Russell back in 2007.
It seems pretty clear that the Raiders don't view Aidan O'Connell—who unfortunately suffered a serious-looking knee injury against the Buccaneers—as the future under center. Desmond Ridder obviously isn't the answer, either.
So, yes: Las Vegas will be taking a signal-caller with its first-round pick in April.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders seems to be the gem of the upcoming draft class, and the general consensus is that if he is on the board, the Raiders will take him.
Well, he'll obviously be available if Las Vegas is picking first overall.
The Raiders have made the postseason just twice since 2003. They also have not won a playoff game since January 2003, when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.
One of the primary reasons for Las Vegas' lack of success over the last couple of decades has been its inability to find a quarterback, but Sanders could be the solution.
Obviously, the Raiders have a plethora of other needs up and down the roster. Heck, right now, it probably wouldn't matter who is under center given the state of the offensive line and the dearth of elite weaponry outside of tight end Brock Bowers.
But there is no question that bringing in a talented rookie signal-caller—whether that be Sanders or maybe Cam Ward—will go a long way in helping Las Vegas forge a more fruitful future.
As awful as it sounds, it would strongly benefit the Raiders to go 2-15. They aren't making the playoffs this season. It's time to focus on the future, and the more Las Vegas loses from here on out, the more of a chance it can bag Sanders in a few months.
