Seahawks Star Shares Thought on New Raiders HC Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is fully underway after hiring John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as the team's head coach. Those two decisions answered two of the team's most pressing needs, allowing them to move forward with the next steps of turning things around in Las Vegas.
After a coaching search that many believed would end with Ben Johnson accepting the Raiders' head coaching position, the Raiders agreed to terms with Carroll, one of the most well-respected coaches in National Football League history.
Carroll has decades of experience as a coach in and around the NFL and is a Super Bowl champion. He provides the Raiders with the knowledge and credibility they need from a head coach.
One of Carroll's former players, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, recently spoke about the new Raiders head coach.
"He is a great coach, in my opinion, and one of probably the best coaches I have ever had," Metcalf said shortly before the Raiders hired Carroll. "He is going to do great, in my opinion."
Carroll was arguably the best option for this Raiders team at this time in the organization's existence, but he undoubtedly has a challenge in Las Vegas. Most notably, the Raiders must find a quality quarterback to add to the roster this offseason, as that is the roster's most pressing need.
Then, Tom Brady, Spytek, and Carroll must address the many other roster needs, including keeping their talented players set to hit free agency and adding free agents. Las Vegas holds the sixth pick in the NFL Draft and could add a quality player at quarterback, cornerback, running back, or numerous other positions.
It will be up to the Raiders' front office to give Carroll the tools he needs to flourish, as the most talented teams usually win the most games in the NFL. While the Raiders have talented pieces at certain positions, their roster is not deep enough with talent to consistently compete over a 17-game season.
The Raiders must revamp their roster as soon as possible. Luckily, they are in a position to do so quickly if they make the right moves. With Brady, Carroll, one of the top picks in the draft, and more money to spend in free agency than nearly any other team in the league, the Raiders have reason to be hopeful moving forward.
