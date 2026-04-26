How the Raiders’ Day 3 Picks Could Transform Their Franchise

HENDERSON, Nev.—Entering day three of the annual National Football League (NFL) selection process, better known as the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders brain trust was excited about how the event had unfolded.

Quick Recap

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Day one with the selection of the best quarterback (QB) franchise prospect in the last four years, Fernando Mendoza, sets the franchise up for the next decision at the most important position in the game.

Day two had General Manager (GM) John Spytek horse trading, accumulating an extra pick, and walking away with one of the highest graded day two hauls in all of the league.

Day Three Magic

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Christmas In the Fourth Round?

John Spytek wasted no times, moving up to start the day, and with the first pick in the fourth round, he got what could be the steal of the draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The many that many believe was the best cornerback (CB) in the entire event, Jermod McCoy, from Tennessee, was still sitting on the board, not due to character issues but to health.

The risk-reward evaluation here was easy. If McCoy recovers, and the Raiders and their doctors believe he will, you get the best CB in the entire draft on a fourth-round salary for four years.

If he doesn’t recover, you wasted a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder next year. This team is based in Vegas, and it is rare that the odds in this town favor you, and this one did.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

McCoy’s first career interception ironically came against his new teammate, Fernando Mendoza. A fact he couldn’t ignore. He talked about that moment.

"Yeah, it was probably one of the top moments in my life, my first college pick. We talked after that game too, just chopped it up a little bit, but I mean, it was good. Good to know we are going to be on the same team too. We got the best quarterback in college football and now going to be the best in the league."

NCAA Football Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy | Tennessee Athletics via Imagn Im

Klint Kubiak Rewarded

Coming into today, there were three running backs that the Silver and Black would have been elated to land.

All three young men had great grades in the Raiders' eyes: one went in the first round (Jadarian Price), one in the third round (Kaelon Black), and finally, Spytek was able to move up and land their guy.

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington (4) runs against LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Spytek nabbed Mike Washington, Jr., the multi-talented running back out of Arkansas, who was shockingly still on the board.

With a second-round value, the Raiders secured the weapon they wanted to complement Ashton Jeanty in the Kubiak system, which values a one-two punch of two elite backs.

Washington was ecstatic to be teamed with Ashton Jeanty, and said, "I'm super excited to get rolling with him. All I could think of is thunder and lightning. So, super excited to be the one-two punch with him. And to really, like I said before, be a sponge and learn from him also at the same time."

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Goodbye, Tyree

Tyree Wilson was a former number one overall pick for the Raiders in the 2023 season. He was recovering from a major foot injury when he was selected, and he never missed a game for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders shipped him off to New Orleans, along with a seventh-round pick for the tenth pick in the fifth round, and they immediately parlayed that pick into their second impact safety of the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Tyree Wilson | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Dalton Johnson, who brings a strong physical presence, attacks in the running game and can cover tight ends (TE) and slot receivers in the passing game, will certainly bolster the defensive backfield.

Additionally, he roamed the backfield with fellow Arizona Wildcats Treydan Stukes, whom the Raiders selected in the second round, and he spoke about changing teams while staying with his teammate.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I'm super excited. That's my boy. We're best friends. And being drafted is one thing but being drafted to a team that I get to go somewhere with my best friend and continue this Bear Down brotherhood, I'm super excited and ready to take that leadership and turn Las Vegas up."

Can I Get a Witness?

Back on February 9, 2026, we started reporting about Cal CB Hezekiah Masses. The Raiders loved his game and his ability, and while he isn’t a plug-and-play CB, he has a massive upside and value.

The Raiders had rated Masses significantly higher than 175 overall, so they nabbed the CB that they highly liked.

Way back on February 9, I wrote about the Raiders' interest in CB Hezekiah Masses and projected him to the Raiders. They never wavered. Great pick. https://t.co/IExJ5AU9VB — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

Masses was the second CB for the Raiders and the fourth DB in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Since we learned about the Raiders' interest in early February, we asked Masses this afternoon about the time it takes to percolate and ponder joining the Silver and Black, and what he thinks now that it has happened.

Like his style of play, he didn’t hesitate. "Man, the Raiders -- this is crazy. Just the franchise history, the Raiders are just an excellent foundation. So, it just surreal. Growing up, I always wanted to be in the NFL, and I'm finally here. So, I'm not taking it lightly, all gas, no brakes."

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Duck, Duck, Benson

The Raiders entered this draft in desperate need of help at the wide receiver (WR) position, and it took until the sixth round to do it.

Malik Benson is 6’, 189 pounds, and runs a 4.3 40-yard. He has an element of toughness that Kubiak craves, and with blazing speed, his lack of route diversity doesn’t matter since what he excels at is what the West Coast offense will demand from him.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One person familiar with both him and last year's rookie Dont’e Thornton described them this way: “Same speed, Thornton is taller, Benson is tougher and has better hands.”

Defense Was the Focus

To end the draft, the Raiders selected Brandon Cleveland, the defensive tackle from NC State.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Standing 6’3” and weighing in at 207 pounds, he is a walking lane closure. He has yet to show a propensity to get to the QB, but in the Raiders' scheme, he will be asked to play the zero technique and eat space, and the young man can do that.

The pick is not going to get a ton of attention, but he is a 7th-round pick, and your hopes for this round are simply that they make the practice squad to improve.

Watch Our Entire Day Three Recap Podcast Below: