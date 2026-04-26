How the Raiders’ Day 3 Picks Could Transform Their Franchise
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HENDERSON, Nev.—Entering day three of the annual National Football League (NFL) selection process, better known as the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders brain trust was excited about how the event had unfolded.
Quick Recap
Day one with the selection of the best quarterback (QB) franchise prospect in the last four years, Fernando Mendoza, sets the franchise up for the next decision at the most important position in the game.
Day two had General Manager (GM) John Spytek horse trading, accumulating an extra pick, and walking away with one of the highest graded day two hauls in all of the league.
Day Three Magic
Christmas In the Fourth Round?
John Spytek wasted no times, moving up to start the day, and with the first pick in the fourth round, he got what could be the steal of the draft.
The many that many believe was the best cornerback (CB) in the entire event, Jermod McCoy, from Tennessee, was still sitting on the board, not due to character issues but to health.
The risk-reward evaluation here was easy. If McCoy recovers, and the Raiders and their doctors believe he will, you get the best CB in the entire draft on a fourth-round salary for four years.
If he doesn’t recover, you wasted a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder next year. This team is based in Vegas, and it is rare that the odds in this town favor you, and this one did.
McCoy’s first career interception ironically came against his new teammate, Fernando Mendoza. A fact he couldn’t ignore. He talked about that moment.
"Yeah, it was probably one of the top moments in my life, my first college pick. We talked after that game too, just chopped it up a little bit, but I mean, it was good. Good to know we are going to be on the same team too. We got the best quarterback in college football and now going to be the best in the league."
Klint Kubiak Rewarded
Coming into today, there were three running backs that the Silver and Black would have been elated to land.
All three young men had great grades in the Raiders' eyes: one went in the first round (Jadarian Price), one in the third round (Kaelon Black), and finally, Spytek was able to move up and land their guy.
Spytek nabbed Mike Washington, Jr., the multi-talented running back out of Arkansas, who was shockingly still on the board.
With a second-round value, the Raiders secured the weapon they wanted to complement Ashton Jeanty in the Kubiak system, which values a one-two punch of two elite backs.
Washington was ecstatic to be teamed with Ashton Jeanty, and said, "I'm super excited to get rolling with him. All I could think of is thunder and lightning. So, super excited to be the one-two punch with him. And to really, like I said before, be a sponge and learn from him also at the same time."
Goodbye, Tyree
Tyree Wilson was a former number one overall pick for the Raiders in the 2023 season. He was recovering from a major foot injury when he was selected, and he never missed a game for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders shipped him off to New Orleans, along with a seventh-round pick for the tenth pick in the fifth round, and they immediately parlayed that pick into their second impact safety of the draft.
Dalton Johnson, who brings a strong physical presence, attacks in the running game and can cover tight ends (TE) and slot receivers in the passing game, will certainly bolster the defensive backfield.
Additionally, he roamed the backfield with fellow Arizona Wildcats Treydan Stukes, whom the Raiders selected in the second round, and he spoke about changing teams while staying with his teammate.
“I'm super excited. That's my boy. We're best friends. And being drafted is one thing but being drafted to a team that I get to go somewhere with my best friend and continue this Bear Down brotherhood, I'm super excited and ready to take that leadership and turn Las Vegas up."
Can I Get a Witness?
Back on February 9, 2026, we started reporting about Cal CB Hezekiah Masses. The Raiders loved his game and his ability, and while he isn’t a plug-and-play CB, he has a massive upside and value.
The Raiders had rated Masses significantly higher than 175 overall, so they nabbed the CB that they highly liked.
Masses was the second CB for the Raiders and the fourth DB in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Since we learned about the Raiders' interest in early February, we asked Masses this afternoon about the time it takes to percolate and ponder joining the Silver and Black, and what he thinks now that it has happened.
Like his style of play, he didn’t hesitate. "Man, the Raiders -- this is crazy. Just the franchise history, the Raiders are just an excellent foundation. So, it just surreal. Growing up, I always wanted to be in the NFL, and I'm finally here. So, I'm not taking it lightly, all gas, no brakes."
Duck, Duck, Benson
The Raiders entered this draft in desperate need of help at the wide receiver (WR) position, and it took until the sixth round to do it.
Malik Benson is 6’, 189 pounds, and runs a 4.3 40-yard. He has an element of toughness that Kubiak craves, and with blazing speed, his lack of route diversity doesn’t matter since what he excels at is what the West Coast offense will demand from him.
One person familiar with both him and last year's rookie Dont’e Thornton described them this way: “Same speed, Thornton is taller, Benson is tougher and has better hands.”
Defense Was the Focus
To end the draft, the Raiders selected Brandon Cleveland, the defensive tackle from NC State.
Standing 6’3” and weighing in at 207 pounds, he is a walking lane closure. He has yet to show a propensity to get to the QB, but in the Raiders' scheme, he will be asked to play the zero technique and eat space, and the young man can do that.
The pick is not going to get a ton of attention, but he is a 7th-round pick, and your hopes for this round are simply that they make the practice squad to improve.
Watch Our Entire Day Three Recap Podcast Below:
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter