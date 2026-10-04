Predicting Raiders’ Offensive Leaders Against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 NFL season so far, jumping out to a 3-0 start.

On Sunday, the Raiders host the likewise 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET. Facing a division rival speaks for itself, but sole possession atop the AFC West is also on the line. This matchup is one of the most electrifying games on the Week 4 slate. Here are projections for Las Vegas' offensive players' statistical outputs.

Kirk Cousins

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 21-of-31 for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

The 38-year-old quarterback has thrown three touchdowns in each of the first three games, but that streak will end on Sunday. Kansas City's defense is the best the Raiders have faced all season, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's blitz packages could cause issues for Cousins.

That said, the 15-year veteran quarterback is excellent pre-snap and is quick to get the ball out of his hands. In a game that could be filled with points, Cousins could be in for another big outing.

Ashton Jeanty

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat Line Projection: 19 carries for 82 yards; three receptions for 32 yards

The second-year running back has been marginalized in the last two games, averaging less than three yards per carry in each outing. Jeanty has an opportunity to bounce back against the Chiefs, who can be susceptible to the run.

Jeanty could cede opportunities to Mike Washington Jr., who has earned more work after his strong outing last week: five carries for 54 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown. Nonetheless, Jeanty should see a substantial workload in a pivotal divisional matchup.

Brock Bowers

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Stat Line: eight receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown

Bowers made his season debut in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, recording 10 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Under Spagnuolo, Kansas City's defense typically takes away the best receiving option by doubling that player. We should see Bowers operate against bracket coverage consistently, which is why head coach Klint Kubiak moving the superstar tight end around pre-snap will be pivotal.

Nevertheless, as Bowers proved last week, it's virtually impossible to contain him, and he's always due for an explosive play. Kubiak should line Bowers up in the slot or near the line of scrimmage as much as possible to create linebacker matchups for the third-year tight end. Regardless of what the Chiefs throw at Bowers, expect a busy day for him in the passing game.